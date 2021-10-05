Happy birthday (Oct. 5): You are not really trying to command respect and influence others, but it's what happens as you take care of your people and do what's necessary for the group to thrive. Your professional status rises. The end of the year brings much love and celebration. Something you made will have a life of its own — a joy to watch.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Does it seem like your loved ones think of you as a genie in their service? They'll make requests; resist fulfilling these orders in a way that seems magic and immediate, or they'll just keep asking.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): When you feel yourself competing, something may be off. This may not be the right group for you. Those who truly appreciate what you bring to the table won't ask you to compete for your spot.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You'll be in a position to plan a meeting, party, vacation or project. Make it easy on yourself. The two factors to get right are the location and the invitations list. The fewer people involved, the better.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): To contrive for self-advantage is the folly of children. The individual is usually best served within a thriving group. You'll work toward making the group great and be lifted along with it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): All the birds in the flock will fly accordingly; not so in the human flock. Not everyone in the group feels like they belong there. When they begin an activity, it will take a minute to get in sync. Be patient.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You are not materialistic, but you like nice things. The reason you want to improve your environment is so people will feel more comfortable in it. People are always more important than things.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The most valuable books in the store are sometimes sealed in packages so only the buyer can look inside. Being the wondrous mystery you are, you'll apply the principle to good effect.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The unknown is scary, but once it is known, it won't be the least bit frightening. So hope for the best and step forward just like hundreds have done before you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Everything you build will start with a foundation and this takes time to get right. Positioning is everything. Test the soil. Consider the light. Try it a few different ways. Take your time and get this important decision right.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): When the action is rewarding in and of itself, you don't have to worry about making the commitment. Volunteering is safe now. You're not likely to obligate yourself into anything unexpected.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You have the best kind of creativity right now. It doesn't have to do with singing, painting or dancing now; it's really just an attitude you bring to everything you do.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It's a theme that will come up at least three times today: There's more than meets the eye. People will surprise you, work will challenge you and ordinary errands will delight you.

LAST DAY OF PLUTONIAN RETROGRADE

For a downgraded planet in the outfield of our solar system, Pluto has larger psychic weight than his mass. Events of destruction and rebirth are covered in the Plutonian realm. The current exploration of Capricorn focuses Pluto on our power structures and how we work them. New insights and approaches are coming soon.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “How long is a funk supposed to last? I’m a Virgo and I’ve been in the worst mood. I can’t think of one thing I like in my life right now. I’m not depressed; I’m just wondering when my life is going to get started?”

A: Instead of waiting for a Saturn transit to be over or stalling until Venus enters your sign, I encourage you to take charge of this one, Virgo. In the psychometrics field of study, there is a type of data gathering system called the “experience sampling method” in which a person is signaled at various times a day to stop and write in a journal, answering questions such as where you are, what you are doing, who you are with, what you are thinking about, your mood, etc. These findings compile to show you trends and triggers and a broader view of what’s going on. As the sign of analysis, you will find the data eye-opening. You will check your mental story against how things really are. You’ll see objectively areas that may be easily adjusted, for instance, whom you hang out with or where you go. You’ll be amazed at the lift you get from employing small changes.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

When she’s not rescuing people from house fires or setting the big screen aflame with a performance, Kate Winslet is like most Libras cherishing the tranquility of a balanced and harmonized life. Such things get trickier with the full schedule Winslet has in the months to come, which includes the release of “Avatar 2” and three new films in production.