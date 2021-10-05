• Andrew Yang, 46, the former presidential candidate and onetime technology entrepreneur who lost a bid to become New York City's next mayor, announced that he has left the Democratic Party and is now an independent, saying the two-party system is "stuck."

• Ruth Morse Woodliff-Stanley has been ordained and consecrated as the first female bishop for the Episcopal Diocese of South Carolina, where she will lead 31 churches representing more than 7,500 members.

• Bethann Kierczak of Southgate, Mich., a Veterans Affairs hospital nurse, was charged with stealing blank coronavirus vaccination cards-- along with vaccine lot numbers required to make the cards appear legitimate -- and reselling them for $150-$200, prosecutors said.

• Casey DeSantis, 41, the wife of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the mother of the couple's three children, has been diagnosed with breast cancer, the governor announced, calling his wife "a true fighter" who "will never, never, never give up."

• Markell Hancox of Chesapeake, Va., faces five kidnapping counts after being accused of stealing an SUV with five children inside when she jumped in and drove off after the children's father got out of the vehicle at the scene of a multicar wreck in Grady, N.C., to see if he could help.

• Lovely Warren, who pleaded guilty to accepting illegal campaign contributions, resigned as mayor of Rochester, N.Y., as part of a deal to settle charges that she violated campaign finance rules during her 2017 reelection campaign.

• Faith Naccarato, 41, a nurse in Kansas City, Mo., was indicted on four federal charges accusing her of replacing the powerful opioid fentanyl kept in automated medicine cabinets with an "alternate liquid" at two Kansas City-area hospitals, prosecutors said.

• Ahmedal Modawi, 17, faces murder charges after being accused of striking and killing three parking valets with his car as he fled from police in Houston when officers attempted to cite him for doing "doughnuts" -- driving in circles and leaving tire tracks -- in a parking lot, authorities said.

• Kyrsten Sinema, the Democratic U.S. senator from Arizona, said the immigration activists who confronted her outside an Arizona State University classroom in Tempe, where she is a lecturer, and then filmed her in a restroom weren't engaging in "legitimate protest."