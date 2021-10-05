Little Rock School District to hold virtual College Night for students

The Little Rock School District's 47th annual College Night will be provided online for students from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today.

Students are invited to connect with dozens of colleges and universities on the Zoom online meeting platform. Financial aid information will be provided as part of the evening.

To participate, students are directed to visit the Little Rock School District's website, LRSD.org, and click on College Night banner that will be displayed on the website's home page for further instructions.

Alternatively students visiting the district's Counseling & College page can access the 2021-22 College Night banner link on the left side of that page.

Using the College Night banner link, students can visit several Zoom meeting rooms to ask questions about post-secondary education, visit college websites, obtain financial aid information and other resources for attending college, and learn how to register to vote for those 18 years of age and older.

The first 300 Little Rock School District students who complete a Google survey after attending College Night will receive a #College/Career Goals T-shirt.