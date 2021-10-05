LR police find man hurt at robbery call

Little Rock Police responded to a robbery around 4 p.m. Saturday near Brodie Creek Park, according to an incident report released Monday.

When officers arrived at 9100 Tall Timber Blvd., a man was lying in the grass and outside the residence. Police said he appeared unconscious and had suffered severe lacerations and swelling to his forehead. He responded to police but seemed confused, the report notes, and was transferred to UAMS.

The report notes that the victim had ripped pockets and no identification.

The officers spoke with another man, the complainant, who said he witnessed men assaulting the victim at Brodie Creek Park, kicking and punching him as he was on the ground. However, he could not provide descriptions of the men or their vehicles, except that one of the vehicles looked like a white Ford truck.