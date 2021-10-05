Walmart presses

Yeezy complaint

Walmart Inc. has filed an amended objection in its trademark dispute with rapper Kanye West over the logo for his Yeezy LLC fashion brand.

Yeezy's application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office describes the logo as a "sun with rays" and depicted as an eight-pronged pattern around an empty circular center. Walmart claims the logo too closely resembles the bright yellow "spark" it has used since at least 2007.

Walmart filed its first opposition notice April 21. After an August hearing, the patent office's Trademark Trial and Appeal Board struck portions of the notice and gave Walmart until Sept. 23 to file an amended version.

Walmart argued in the revised complaint, filed Sept. 23, that Yeezy's logo may cause consumers to believe merchandise with the mark was affiliated in some way with the retailer, causing "damage and injury" to Walmart.

Many of the goods and services on which Yeezy plans to use its mark are similar to those offered by Walmart and bear the spark logo, Walmart said.

The case before the appeal board is Walmart Apollo LLC v. Yeezy LLC.

-- Serenah McKay

Warren targets Fed

on insider trading

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on Monday called for an investigation into whether top Federal Reserve officials engaged in insider trading in 2020, when some bought and sold securities that could have benefited from central bank policy moves.

Warren, who sits on the committee that oversees the Fed, sent a letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission chair, Gary Gensler, asking him to look into transactions carried out by three central bank officials last year.

Richard Clarida, the Fed's vice chair, and two of the central bank's 12 regional presidents -- Robert Kaplan of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and Eric Rosengren of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston -- engaged in transactions that have drawn scrutiny.

The trades came during a year in which the Fed rolled out a wide-ranging market rescue plan that may have given central bankers unique insight into what might happen next with asset prices.

Warren asked Gensler to "determine if any of these ethically questionable transactions may have violated insider trading rules."

-- The New York Times

Arkansas stocks

outperform market

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 671.16, up 4.38.

"The major averages took steep losses to start the week as investors continued their rotation out of technology stocks amid rising bond yields," said Chris Harkins, managing director of Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.