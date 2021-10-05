Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial District

Drug Task Force

• Maurice Bright, 44, of 1205 Backus Ave. in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, drug trafficking, possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of firearm by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bright was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Arkansas State Police

• Silas Ramirez, 18, of Garfield was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Ramirez was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Jeremy Ruggiero, 49, of 1112 W. Tulsa St. in Siloam Springs was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering. Ruggiero was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Eric Coughran, 29, of 2015 Birch Ave. No. 2, in Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with domestic battering. Coughran was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Jerry Bonner, 28, of 3001 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with robbery, domestic battering and possession of firearm by certain persons. Bonner was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $200,000 bond.

• Harry Stutesman, 42, of Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Stutesman was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Terrance Rock, 23, of 322 E. 12th Place in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rock was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Anthony Richmond, 21, of 2703 E. Kantz Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering and false imprisonment. Richmond was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Louis Mack, 43, of 401 W. 24th St. in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering, aggravated assault on a family or household member and endangering the welfare of a minor. Mack was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Haylee Greenlee, 29, of Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of a controlled substance. Greenlee was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Lowell

• Miguel Garcia, 23, of 1113 Abby St. in Lowell was arrested Sunday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Garcia was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Prairie Grove

• Kinsey Adcock, 35, of 508 E. Parks St. in Prairie Grove was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault. Adcock was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

• Henja Komej, 39, of 2010 Strawberry St. in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with rape and sexual assault. Komej was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

• Janet Mangowam, 25, of 1205 Backus Ave. in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Mangowam was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Darryl Green, 52, of 1205 Backus Ave. in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by certain person and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Green was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Jeryl Bond, 27, of 514 Butterfield Coach Road in Springdale was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault. Bond was released Sunday from was the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Clinton Williams, 49, of Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, financial identity fraud and domestic battering. Williams was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

West Fork

• Amie Holmes, 40, of 11725 Taylor Road in West Fork was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault. Holmes was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.