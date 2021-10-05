NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Walleye are biting along gravel and rock points.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers recommends trolling a nightcrawler rig behind a bottom bouncer 20 to 30 feet deep. Troll slowly back and forth across gravel or rock points from Rocky Branch park to the dam.

For black bass, try top-water lures early along gravel and rock banks and points, especially if there is timber. Plastic worms and Ned rigs are working later in the day eight to 25 feet deep.

Striped bass fishing is best on the north end of the lake from Rocky Branch to the dam. Locate schools of shad with a depth finder and troll with brood minnows five to 30 feet deep. No reports on catfish or crappie.

Average surface water temperature is in the low to mid-70s.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville recommends fishing for bluegill with worms or crickets. Try for crappie by trolling crank baits or using jigs.

Beaver tailwater

Beaver Dam Store reports trout fishing is good with small jigs. Use a jig that is 1/16th ounce or smaller. Olive and black or olive and orange are good colors.

Nightcrawlers or Power Bait in bright colors are good to use. Try fly fishing with size 14 nymphs or scuds.

Power generation has been mainly in the afternoon, creating high water and faster flow.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said crappie a biting jigs on a spider rig at various depths. Bluegill are biting crickets or worms. Try plastic worms for black bass.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office said all fishing is slow.

Bella Vista

Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said black bass fishing has improved. Try soft-plastic crawdads or plastic worms on any Bella Vista lake.

Go with crickets or worms to catch bluegill. All types of catfish bait are working for catfish.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass are biting fair on a variety of soft-plastic lures. Try top-water lures at dawn and dusk.

Illinois River

Stroud said black bass fishing is good with tube baits, small jig and pigs, Rebel Wee Crawfish lures and Tiny Torpedo top-water lures.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good fishing at Grand Lake for largemouth bass with crank baits and spinner baits. Catfish are biting well on cut bait or live bait.

At Lake Tenkiller, fishing is fair for black bass with crank baits, plastic worms, spinner baits and top-water lures. White bass fishing is fair with Alabama rigs, jigs or Sassy Shads. Bluegill are biting well on minnows or worms.

Table Rock Lake

Pete's Professional Guide Service reports black bass are hitting a variety of lures, but bites are few.

Try a Whopper Plopper or buzz bait at dawn and dusk. Jig and pigs are working in shallow water around docks. Texas-rigged Senko style soft-plastic lures are worth a cast.

