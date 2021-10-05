NWA outdoor briefs

Eagle cruises set sail

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will resume eagle-viewing cruises on Beaver Lake this fall. Cruises were canceled last year.

Trips are limited to 12 passengers who prepay for reservations by calling the visitor center at (479) 789-5000 or stopping by the center. Cost is $15 plus tax for passengers 13 and older, or $7.50 plus tax for ages 6 to 12.

Trips set sail at 3 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday from November through February on the park's pontoon boat docked at Rocky Branch Marina. Some weekday trips are scheduled over the holidays.

Trips last 90 minutes to two hours. There is no restroom on the boat. Cruises visit parts of the lake where bald eagles are commonly seen. A guide is aboard each cruise to answer questions about bald eagles and the wildlife at Beaver Lake.

For details call the visitor center at (479) 789-5000.

Hikers trek at lake, waterfalls

Hill 'N Dale Hikers will hike Thursday at Lake Leatherwood City Park in Eureka Springs. The trip will cover 5.7 miles along Bench Rock Loop and Hyde Hollow Trail. There may be some wet sections on the Hyde Hollow Trail. Meet at Lake Leatherwood City Park at 9 a.m.

The group will hike Oct. 13 to three waterfalls in the Buffalo National River area. The 5-mile hike will visit Paige, Broadwater and Thunder Canyon falls near Compton. It's an out-and-back hike with three creek crossings. Meet at Buffalo Outdoor Center in Ponca at 8:45 a.m. Two miles of gravel road are required to reach the trailhead so high clearance vehicles are recommended.

All hikers are welcome. Those interested should contact Bev Munstermann, 479-721-2193, munster@olemac.net. Visit bvhikingclub.com for club information.

Brewers win at Beaver Lake

Jeremey and Amber Brewer won the Guys and Gals bass tournament Sept. 26 at Beaver Lake. Their tournament limit of five black bass weighed 9.62 pounds.

Wayne and Linda Dirck were second with five bass at 9.48 pounds. They also had big bass at 3.85 pounds. Rick and Vicky Johnston place third with five bass at 8.05 pounds.

Quiver hosts archery events

The Quiver archery range at Osage Park in Bentonville has two programs set for October.

The "Try Archery" event is from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday. Cost is $25. "Bow Basics" will be from 3 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 14 and 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 16. Cost is $100. For details visit thequiverarchery.com.

Grants fund tree projects

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division has awarded Urban and Community Forestry Grants to four communities for projects to develop, improve and promote urban and community trees and forests.

The four selected communities and projects are: Goshen, trees and parks projects; Eureka Springs, open space assessment and glade restoration; University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service, green parking lot demonstrations in Mountain Home and Searcy; and Walnut Ridge, Stewart Park improvements.

Service recycles fishing line

University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service aims to keep fishing line out of the environment with its recycling effort, Adopt-A-Bin.

Volunteers are needed to maintain fishing line recycling bins installed around the region by removing waste fishing line anglers place in the bins and sending it in for recycling. People may also build bins and install them with guidance from the extension service.

Fishing line is extremely harmful to wildlife, which can become tangled in discarded line. It is also harmful to the lower units of outboard motors and propellers.

Information is available at www.uaex.uada.edu/fishingline. For more details contact Meghan Post, mpost@uada.edu.