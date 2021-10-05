Off the Wire

BASEBALL

Mets fire Rojas

Luis Rojas was let go as manager of the New York Mets on Monday after two losing seasons. The team declined its option on Rojas' contract for 2022, making the announcement a day after finishing third in the NL East at 77-85 in Steve Cohen's first year of ownership. The move was no surprise, the first of several significant changes coming again this offseason for a club in constant turmoil. The Mets said Rojas has been offered the opportunity to remain in the organization in a role still to be determined. The club said decisions about the coaching staff will be made in the next several days. Expected to challenge for the playoffs or even a pennant with $341 million newcomer Francisco Lindor at shortstop, New York led the division for 90 consecutive days despite a wave of injuries.

White Sox expecting Rodon

The Chicago White Sox think pitcher Carlos Rodon will be healthy enough to help them in the playoffs after the All-Star left-hander was limited down the regular-season stretch. "We remain optimistic that he's going to be able to contribute over the course of the next month," General Manager Rick Hahn said Monday. Hahn said Rodon will only pitch once during the best-of-five division series against the AL West champion Houston Astros that begins Thursday. If the White Sox advance, they'll evaluate his workload on a series-by-series basis. He is scheduled to throw a bullpen session today. Rodon set a career high for wins in going 13-5 with a 2.37 ERA and made his first All-Star team. His 24 starts and 132 2/3 innings are the most for him since 2016, well beyond his totals in the previous two years combined.

FOOTBALL

Tide RB out for season

Alabama Coach Nick Saban said tailback Jase McClellan is out for the year with a knee injury, leaving the team with three healthy scholarship backs. The top-ranked Crimson Tide's second-leading rusher is set for surgery today, Saban said Monday. McClellan was injured in a win over No. 17 Mississippi, when Brian Robinson Jr. ran 36 times for 171 yards and 4 touchdowns. Alabama visits Texas A&M on Saturday. McClellan is second on the team in rushing with 40 carries for 191 yards and a touchdown. He also has 10 catches for 97 yards with another three scores and scored on a blocked punt return against Mercer. "Jase is a very good player," Saban said. "Did a great job as a runner, as well as a blocker as well as very good special teams player. We have to replace him in a lot of areas on our team, but we do have confidence in Roydell [Williams], and I think he'll do a good job. Trey Sanders is going to get more opportunity now and he's got to be able to step up and continue to make progress as well." McClellan made his first career start against Southern Miss when Robinson was nursing a rib injury. McClellan had 97 yards on 12 carries and also caught a 9-yard touchdown pass.

WFT trainer on leave

The Washington Football Team has placed head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion on administrative leave for what a spokesman called an ongoing criminal investigation unrelated to the club. Vermillion is in his second season with Coach Ron Rivera in Washington after 18 seasons working for the Carolina Panthers. NBC Sports Washington reported federal authorities raided the team's practice facility last week in connection to the investigation and that Vermillion did not travel with the team this past weekend for its game at Atlanta. It was not immediately clear what the investigation is about. Rivera is expected to address the situation in a video call with reporters Monday afternoon. Washington hired Vermillion shortly after Rivera in January 2020, with owner Dan Snyder calling him a perfect fit and "one of the most respected and seasoned head athletic trainers in the NFL." Rivera said at the time he has "seen firsthand the positive impact Ryan has on a team."

Jets safety faces charges

New York Jets safety Marcus Maye is facing three misdemeanor charges following a DUI arrest after an alleged car accident in Florida in February. Broward County court records show the 28-year-old Maye was charged on Feb. 22 with driving under the influence, DUI/damage to property, and leaving the scene of an accident in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A Zoom hearing is scheduled for Oct. 20 in the case. ESPN first reported the accident and charges Monday night. Maye is also facing a civil suit "in excess" of $30,000 filed by the driver of the car he hit, according to court documents. The accident had not previously been reported publicly, and it's uncertain if the Jets were made aware by Maye of the incident before Monday night. The team told The Associated Press it would have no comment since it is a pending legal matter.

GOLF

LPGA loses Japan event

The Toto Japan Classic is no longer part of the LPGA Tour schedule because of pandemic, leaving only one tournament as part of the tour's Asian swing in the fall. The Toto Japan Classic was scheduled for Nov. 4-7. The LPGA Tour now has only four tournaments left in the season, starting this week at the Cognizant Founders Cup in New Jersey. The BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea will be Oct. 21-24. After a two-break, the tour wraps up with back-to-back events in Florida concluding with the CME Group Tour Championship. The tour previously lost tournaments in Shanghai and Taiwan. The LPGA Tour cited "continuing health concerns and significant travel restrictions" caused by the pandemic for the Japan tournament no longer being on its schedule. It was still listed on the Japan LPGA Tour website on Monday night. The PGA Tour is still going to Japan in three weeks for the Zozo Championship, with commitments from Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele, British Open champion Collin Morikawa and Rickie Fowler. The LPGA Tour said it expects to have the Toto Japan Classic on next year's schedule.

SOCCER

Brooks to miss qualifiers

Defender John Brooks will miss the United States' three World Cup qualifiers this month because of a back injury. Wolfsburg Coach Mark van Bommel said Monday that the 28-year-old Brooks will not travel from Germany to Texas, where the Americans play Jamaica on Thursday night. The U.S. team then confirmed Brooks had been dropped. Brooks started the Americans' first three qualifiers in September and is among the few veterans of the team that failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. Brooks became the second defender dropped from the 27-man roster announced last week. Fulham's Tim Ream withdrew Friday for family reasons and was replaced by Nashville's Walker Zimmerman. The U.S. also is missing star attacker Christian Pulisic (ankle) and midfielder Gio Reyna (hamstring), who have not recovered from injuries suffered during last month's qualifiers. After playing the Reggae Boyz, the U.S. is at Panama on Sunday, then meets Costa Rica on Oct. 13 at Columbus, Ohio.

New York Mets manager Luis Rojas, right, watches his team play during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Mets manager Luis Rojas (19) takes the ball from relief pitcher Jeurys Familia (27) during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)