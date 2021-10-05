100 years ago

Oct. 5, 1921

FORT SMITH -- The Midland Valley Railroad is not required to pay the privilege tax assessed against concerns in Fort Smith by the city because the company is engaged exclusively in interstate business, according to a letter received by Mayor Fagan Bourland from E. E. Swan, general attorney for the railroad. The Midland Valley is one of several corporations operating in Fort Smith which have failed to pay the tax and against which the city attorney has been directed to institute legal proceedings for collection.

50 years ago

Oct. 5, 1971

• The Public Service Commission Monday scheduled a hearing for Oct. 26 on Arkansas Louisiana Gas Co.'s request for a uniform rate on gas sold to its large industrial customers. Arkla had asked for emergency rate relief last week. The rate schedule it proposed would raise the price of gas to most of the heavy industries, but would lower the rates that some of the companies now pay. Arkla was ordered to submit a written transcript of the testimony it wants to present by Oct. 21. According to Commission Chairman Pat Moran, the early distribution of testimony will allow for immediate cross-examination when the hearing begin.

25 years ago

Oct. 5, 1996

• The sum of $15,824.19 is missing from a city-run cafe at the zoo, and Little Rock's chief auditor has asked police to investigate. Mercantile Bank records show that 50 daily deposits, from Aug. 1 through Sept. 22, were never made, said Auditing Manager Clifford Smith. City officials suspect the money was stolen. The Parks and Recreation Department, which oversees concession revenue, did not spot the problem until the first week of September, while reviewing an August report. The department notified the city auditor's office Sept. 27. "It would have been nice to have caught it earlier, but we didn't," said Bryan Day, Parks and Recreation Department assistant director.

10 years ago

Oct. 5, 2011

• While the number of parking tickets papering windshields in downtown Little Rock has dropped drastically in the past year, the capital city is seeing scofflaws paying their fines at a greater rate ahead of a new city ordinance extending the amount of time the city has to collect on tickets from one to three years. Little Rock's small Parking Enforcement Division is writing nearly a third fewer tickets a month compared with a year ago even as it is stepping up collection efforts. In 2010, the division averaged 2,142 tickets a month, issuing 25,699 tickets for the year. So far this year, that average is down to 1,435 a month, said Jack Wrenn, Little Rock's parking enforcement manager.