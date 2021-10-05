Ozy's CEO says it's not over

NEW YORK -- The chief executive officer of Ozy Media on Monday said it was "premature" to shut down and that he wants the media company to keep operating.

Carlos Watson, a former former cable-news commentator and host who founded Ozy in 2013, told CNBC on Monday that he met with advertisers and investors over the weekend and that he wants Ozy to continue. The company did not answer emailed questions Monday about whether employees were still working or getting paid or how Ozy intended to stay open.

The website had at least one new post as of Friday, when Ozy's board of directors said the company was ceasing operations. The shutdown came less than a week after a column in The New York Times raised questions about the Ozy's claims of millions of viewers and readers, while also pointing out a possible case of securities fraud.

The story triggered canceled shows, an internal investigation, investor concern and high-level departures at the company.

The Times story also said Ozy's chief operating officer and co-founder, Samir Rao, impersonated a YouTube executive on a call with Goldman Sachs while attempting to raise money from the investment bank. Regarding that call, Watson said: "I don't know. I wasn't there."

On Thursday, Marc Lasry, the hedge-fund billionaire and Milwaukee Bucks co-owner who had been named Ozy's chairman in September, resigned, citing Ozy's need for someone experienced in crisis management and investigations. He remained an investor.