Covid-19 news in brief

Panel embraces

nursing measure

The Legislative Council's executive subcommittee Monday signed off on a proposed emergency rule to allow the state Board of Nursing to reissue a registered nurse temporary permit to licensed practical nurses near the end of further training.

During the state's covid-19 public health emergency, the Board of Nursing issued the permits to licensed practical nurses who were in their final semester of a registered nurse educational program, board Director Sue Tedford said in a letter dated Wednesday to the Legislative Council co-chairmen, Sen. Terry Rice, R-Waldron, and Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage.

"To date, 141 temporary permits have been issued and the majority of these nurses have secured an RN position in an acute-care facility," she wrote.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson last week allowed the public health emergency declaration to expire.

The expiration caused the reinstatement of rules that the state Department of Health had suspended to speed the licensure of health care workers. The Board of Nursing is part of the department.

Health care facilities still face a severe shortage of providers, especially registered nurses, Tedford said.

"The cessation of the state of emergency removed these nurses from the RN role and placed them back in the LPN role, which has created staffing issues within the healthcare facilities," she wrote.

Wardlaw said a few students were doing a superb job as registered nurses at the Bradley County hospital in his district, and they were downgraded to licensed practice nurses after the public health emergency ended. That stopped them from doing the work they did for the past two months.

"This is a very big need," he said.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Romero honored

for Mexico assist

Arkansas Health Secretary Jose Romero -- a doctor who is also a professor of pediatrics at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences -- recently received the Ohtli Award, the highest award given by the Mexican Secretariat of Foreign Affairs to people residing outside Mexico.

The Ohtli Award's name was derived from the Nahuatl word meaning "path," alluding to the idea of opening a path for others. The award recognizes individuals who have aided, empowered or positively affected the lives of Mexican nationals in the United States and other countries.

Rodolfo Quilantan Arenas, from the Mexican Consulate in Little Rock, presented the award to Romero.

"Dr. Romero was chosen for this award because of his relentless commitment to ensuring equal and free access to COVID-19 vaccines," Arenas said in a news release. "His service to the community has been invaluable."

Romero is board-certified in pediatrics and pediatric infectious diseases. He is immediate past chairman of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which is providing guidance on the use of covid-19 vaccines. He continues to be a nonvoting member of the committee's Covid-19 Vaccines Work Group.

He is also a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics' Committee on Infectious Diseases and the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials' Infectious Diseases Policy Committee.

Romero previously served as chief medical officer at the Department of Health and was appointed as interim Secretary of Health by Gov. Asa Hutchinson in July 2020. He was director of the Section of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at UAMS and Arkansas Children's from 2008 to 2020.

-- Jeannie Roberts