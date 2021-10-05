PODCAST: Georgia game an eye opener

On this episode of the WholeHog Football Podcast, we take a look back at Arkansas' 37-0 loss at Georgia.



Clay Henry, Scottie Bordelon and Matt Jones discuss what went wrong for the Razorbacks, and the ways Arkansas is working to correct a repeat performance against an elite team.

The WholeHog Football Podcast is released twice each week during the season, and our network also includes out-of-season podcasts on Arkansas basketball and baseball. Make sure to subscribe to our channels via Apple or Spotify.