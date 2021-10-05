Redistricting session set Thursday evening

The Arkansas Board of Apportionment will conduct a redistricting informational session for Jefferson County and surrounding communities. The session will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, according to a news release.

As redistricting will have significant impacts for the community, citizens are strongly encouraged to attend, learn about the process and ask questions.

This board has the responsibility of redrawing legislative district boundaries for the Arkansas House of Representatives and Senate.

A deadline of Dec. 31 has been set for the completion of new legislative districts.

The board includes representatives from the offices of the governor, secretary of state and attorney general.

The informational session is an effort to educate citizens about the impact of the 2020 census data, and the redistricting and redrawing of legislative district boundaries.