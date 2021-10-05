Residents key to slower traffic

Traffic complaints usually come in one of two flavors. One sounds something like, "I can't drive where I'm going as quickly as I'd like!" The other sounds like, "Too many cars are going too fast where I live!"

Cities regularly receive both types of complaints, which brings a conundrum, because addressing one inevitably increases the other. This paradox puts cities in a bind. Make the streets wide, with minimal interruptions, and drivers will speed up. This increased speed will inevitably generate complaints from people who have to live on the street or who want to enjoy the street for something other than driving.

In the era of covid, as people spend more time at home, the pendulum has swung to appreciating peaceful streets. During the past year and change, complaints from the "cars are going too fast" camp have flooded cities around Northwest Arkansas. This has put pressure on cities to revitalize their dormant or outdated traffic calming programs.

That doesn't mean cities are plopping speed bumps onto streets willy-nilly. Instead, cities are moving thoughtfully to balance public perception and engagement with data to make informed decisions about traffic calming. Traffic calming measures besides speed bumps, such as planter boxes, curb extensions and rumble strips, are becoming more common as well.

Most of the calls from residents that make their way to my desk in the engineering offices at the City of Fayetteville these days are related to traffic calming. These conversations can be difficult, even emotional. People feel disrespected when drivers careen past their homes, and they want to protect their kids and pets. Fast-moving traffic is loud, it's unsafe, and it can really diminish the quality of life on a given street.

But we can't install infrastructure based purely on perception or emotions. Speeding complaints must be verified by traffic counts. And the neighborhood needs to back any changes the city may offer. Often traffic counts show that most drivers are driving at safe, reasonable speeds. And sometimes complaints come from residential subdivisions that do not connect to through traffic -- meaning residents are the ones who need to take their foot off the gas.

People are also naturally hesitant about changes, especially to a street they have lived on for many years. Cities usually don't prioritize projects on already-slow streets where only a few people are asking for speed reductions. Often the overall need is low, and the projects lack broad support from the residents.

Priority streets are typically residential with lots of high volumes of cut-through traffic and bonus points if you've got no sidewalks or you're close to a school.

Data and location are key, but the most critical piece in evaluating and prioritizing which streets get traffic calming (and which don't) is the support from the residents. Cities need approval and support from the public in order to be successful in endeavors of any size, even with a project as small as a speed bump.