FOOTBALL

UCA's Smith wins ASUN award

University of Central Arkansas junior quarterback Breylin Smith was named the Atlantic Sun Conference's Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

Smith led the Bears to a 42-21 victory Saturday at Abilene Christian. The Conway native completed 28 of 38 passes for 358 yards and a career-high 5 touchdowns.

Smith is tied for first in the FCS with 18 passing touchdowns and is fourth with 1,603 passing yards.

UCA is off this week before hosting Eastern Kentucky on Oct. 16 in Conway.

SOCCER

UA's Malham earns SEC honor

University of Arkansas midfielder Taylor Malham earned the SEC Defensive Player of the Week award Monday.

Malham, a senior, scored two goals in the Razorbacks' 4-1 victory Sunday at Georgia. It is her first SEC weekly award.

No. 8 Arkansas (9-2-0, 4-0-0) hosts Alabama at 6 p.m. Thursday in Fayetteville.

GOLF

ASU finishes play in Illinois

The Arkansas State University men's golf team finished in 12th place at the Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegiate on Monday in Sugar Grove, Ill.

ASU shot a 3-over 867, including a final-round 281.

Purdue won the tournament at 21 under, one shot ahead of Missouri.

Luka Naglic led the Red Wolves, as he shot a 68 on Monday to finish in a tie for 10th place at 4-under 212.

Lucas Cena (71) tied for 14th place with a 3-under 213. Chris Rahm (69) had a 1-over 217 for the tournament to finish in a tie for 31st place.

Also for ASU, Devyn Pappas (71), playing as an individual, finished in a tie for 37th place with a 2-over 218. Felix Krammer (74) tied for 67th place at 11-over 227. Jack Madden (73) came in a tie for 72nd place with a 13-over 229.

UCA competes in Tennessee

The University of Central Arkansas men's golf team sits in a tie for ninth place after two rounds Monday at the Grover Pace Classic at the Jackson Country Club in Jackson, Tenn.

UCA shot a second-round 290 and is at 590 for the tournament. Host Tennessee-Martin leads the field at 559.

Spencer Jenkins leads the Bears with a 4-under 140 after shooting a 71 on Monday and is tied for sixth with three other players.

Also for UCA, Sam Long (73) is tied for 38th place at 148. Blaine Calhoon (72) is at 151, good for a tie for 56th place, while Trey DePriest (74) is at 152 and tied for 63rd place. Ryan Bell (79) is tied for 81st place with a 157 and Miles Smith (80), playing as an individual, is in 90th place (162).

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services