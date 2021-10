ROGERS -- An 18-month-old girl died Saturday after being struck by a vehicle, according to police.

Police officers responded to a call at 11:09 a.m. Saturday at the Goldfish Swim School at 4319 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd. for a report of a child being hit by a vehicle, said Keith Foster, a spokesman for the Police Department.

Fire Department medics took the child to Mercy Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Foster said.

Police are investigating the accident, he said.