U.S. sets rules for vaccine opt-outs

WASHINGTON -- With just weeks remaining before federal workers must be vaccinated against covid-19, the federal government on Monday outlined procedures for employees to request medical or religious exemptions from President Joe Biden's mandate.

The Office of Management and Budget released the new guidance Monday afternoon ahead of the Nov. 22 deadline for workers to be fully vaccinated, outlining specific medical conditions that would warrant an exemption. Under the guidelines, agencies are to direct workers to get their first shot within two weeks of an exemption request being denied, or the resolution of a medical condition. They also make clear that federal agencies may deny medical or religious exemptions if they determine that no other safety protocol is adequate.

The Biden administration is drawing on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to determine approved medical exemptions, including a history of allergic reaction to the vaccines. Other conditions, including being treated with monoclonal antibodies or having a history of multisystem inflammatory syndrome, warrant a 90-day delay in vaccination, in accordance with CDC advice.

While the CDC recommends that women who are pregnant or are planning to become pregnant get vaccinated against covid-19, the federal government will consider requests to delay vaccination while pregnant depending on the worker's particular medical circumstances.

Senior administration officials provided a preview of the new guidance Monday before it was posted by the Office of Management and Budget.

Federal workers seeking exemptions will engage in what officials called an "interactive process" with their agencies, which will include being asked to provide documentation to support the exemption and potential accommodations. In the event an exemption request is rejected, workers will have two weeks to get a first shot, or be subject to disciplinary proceedings in accordance with Biden's order.

Unvaccinated workers are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing and will have their ability to travel for work curtailed. New testing guidance for those who are granted exemptions is expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

In some cases, agencies may deny even legitimate exemption requests if they determine "that no safety protocol other than vaccination is adequate" given the nature of the employee's job.

Under CDC guidelines, people are only considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of two-shot mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot -- meaning most federal workers have until Nov. 8, at the latest, to roll up their sleeves to comply with Biden's order.

According to the new federal guidance, neither past covid-19 infection nor an antibody test can be substituted for vaccination.

Private companies with more than 100 employees will be subject to a forthcoming rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration requiring all employees to be vaccinated or get tested weekly. Biden announced the regulation weeks ago, but the agency is still drafting the particulars.

The Pentagon earlier this year required all members of the military to get vaccines, and each service set up its own dates for the active duty and reserve to comply with the mandate. Those getting the FDA approved Pfizer vaccine must get their first dose by Oct. 18, and their second dose by Nov. 8. Those getting the Moderna vaccine must get their first dose by Oct. 11 and their second dose by Nov. 8. And those getting the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine must get vaccinated by Nov. 8.

Each of the military services released its own deadlines for their personnel to get the vaccines. Army active-duty soldiers must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 15, and Army Reserve and National Guard by June 30, 2022.

Navy active-duty must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 28, and Navy Reserve by Dec. 28. The Marine Corps has similar dates at the end of November for active duty and the end of December for Reserve.

Active-duty members of the Air Force and Space Force must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 2, and Guard and Reserve personnel by Dec. 2.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON BOOSTER

Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson is planning to ask federal regulators this week to authorize a booster shot of its coronavirus vaccine, according to officials familiar with the company's plans. The firm is the last of the three federally authorized vaccine providers to call for extra injections, amid mounting evidence that at least the elderly and other high-risk groups need more protection.

Federal officials have become increasingly worried that the more than 15 million Americans who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine face too much risk of severe covid-19. The Food and Drug Administration on Friday scheduled a meeting for Oct. 15 of its expert advisory committee to discuss whether to grant emergency use authorization of a booster shot of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.

That is part of a broader effort by the government to shore up the protection provided by all three vaccines. Regulators last month authorized a booster shot for many recipients of Pfizer's vaccine and are contemplating doing the same this month for recipients of Moderna's.

The fact that the advisory committee meeting on Johnson & Johnson was scheduled even before the company filed an application to the Food and Drug Administration reflects a particular sense of urgency in the Biden administration to provide more protection to recipients of that vaccine.

Although the federal government has emphasized for months that all three vaccines are highly effective, a recent study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine was only 71% effective against hospitalization from covid-19, compared with 88% for Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine and 93% for Moderna's.

"Real-world data suggest that the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine regimens provide more protection" than the single dose of Johnson & Johnson, the researchers said. Other research found that Johnson & Johnson recipients were more likely to have breakthrough infections or symptomatic covid-19 than recipients of the other two vaccines.

Johnson & Johnson cites some studies with better results: A study of nearly 2 million people, funded by the company, estimated that the vaccine was 81% effective against hospitalization. Other research suggests that protection from Johnson & Johnson's vaccine does not wane over time like protection from Pfizer's vaccine.

NYC SCHOOL MANDATE

Separately, New York's requirement that virtually everyone who works in the city's public schools be vaccinated against the coronavirus compelled thousands of Department of Education employees to get at least one dose of a vaccine in the past week, leading to extremely high vaccination rates among educators, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday.

About 95% of all full-time school employees have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, the mayor said, including 94% of noneducation staff, 96% of teachers and 99% of principals.

About 43,000 doses total have been administered since the mandate was announced in late August, including more than 18,000 shots that were given to staff members since Sept. 24.

New York's mandate, which took effect when the school day started Monday, is the mayor's first attempt at requiring vaccination without a test-out option for any city workers. It could lay the groundwork for a much broader requirement for the city's vast workforce.

"These mandates work, and we're going to consider in the days ahead what else makes sense to do," de Blasio said during a news conference Monday, when asked about mandating vaccines for other city workers.

The requirement applies to roughly 150,000 people who work in the nation's largest school system, including teachers, principals, custodians, school safety agents and lunch aides. About 8,000 employees refused to be vaccinated and have been placed on unpaid leave, city officials said Monday.

Educators who get vaccinated after Monday can return to school once they have received a first dose and de Blasio said he expected some numbers of educators and staff members to return in the coming weeks.

Those who do not will be barred from entering schools and placed on unpaid leave, with health insurance, for a year.

The mandate includes a requirement for a second shot, although the exact details on deadline and enforcement have not been finalized.

Many students and parents support the vaccine mandate as the best way to keep schools open during the pandemic.

"It's safer for our kids," said Joyce Ramirez, 28, who was picking her three children up from a Bronx elementary school last week.

Cody Miller, a 15-year-old sophomore at a high school in Manhattan, said teachers should all be vaccinated. "I think they should," said the teen, who got vaccinated himself as soon as the Pfizer shot was approved for people 12 and up. "It's so many kids, it's a big environment, you know?"

But Mally Diroche, another Bronx parent, had mixed feelings. "I kind of feel like that's a decision they should be able to make on their own," said the mom of three boys between 3 and 12. Diroche, 29, said she feels that masks and other precautions can check the spread of the virus within schools.

Some educators have reservations about the mandate but are complying.

Maurice Jones, 46, a support staff member at a Manhattan middle school, said he got vaccinated months ago but sympathizes with co-workers who have not gotten the shots. "If they've got to get tested more they've got to get tested more," Jones said. "I don't think they should lose their job."

Roxanne Rizzi, who teaches technology at an elementary school in Queens, waited until Friday to get her first coronavirus vaccine shot.

"I had to do it for the finances of my family," she said.

Rizzi, 55, had resisted the vaccine because she contracted covid-19 in November and believed natural immunity would protect her. She said she would continue to protest the mandate.

Information for this article was contributed by Zeke Miller, Karen Matthews, Jennifer Peltz, Michelle L. Price and Lolita C. Baldor of The Associated Press; and by Eliza Shapiro and Sharon LaFraniere of The New York Times.