War of 1812 veterans' graves marked

The Baseline-Meridian Chapter, United States Daughters of 1812 and the Arkansas General Society War of 1812 recently marked the graves of two War of 1812 veterans at Arkadelphia.

Assisted by the Sons of the American Revolution and the Clark County Historical Association, permission was obtained to mark the graves of Solomon Spence Sr., buried in Rose Hill Cemetery, and John Browning, buried on private land at the Bozeman Cemetery, according to a news release.

In Pine Bluff, 23 veterans of the war have been identified with 10 of those located and marked. Those marked are Charles Bougy, Dexter Harding, Drury White, Francis Vaugine, Greef Johnson, James Scull, John Clegg, Nathan Jenkins, Paschal Roberts and Samuel Taylor. Several are buried at Bellwood Cemetery at Pine Bluff. Research is ongoing.

Many War of 1812 veterans settled in Arkansas due to receiving bounty land for their service. More than 6,000 federal bounty land grants were allotted in Arkansas and although most did not claim the land, or sold it, it is estimated 15% of the veterans did, according to the release.

The Arkansas Society U.S.D. 1812, since 1908, has searched for the grave sites of these veterans. Some will never be found, however, nearly 700 of their names are inscribed on the War of 1812 Memorial Fountain erected by U.S.D. 1812 at the state Capitol. It is the largest listing of War of 1812 veterans in the U.S. on a monument.

The Simon Bradford Chapter meets at the Pine Bluff Country Club with the Colonial Dames 17th Century and the Daughters of Colonial Wars.

Details: Jerrie Townsend, U.S.D. 1812 state president, at jerriet51@icloud.com.