ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Writing, wine, 'Anastasia' fill the week

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

Poetry evening

Poet Nikky Finney, a South Carolina native who grew up during the civil rights, Black Power and Black Arts movements, discusses her work virtually in "An Evening with Nikky Finney," 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, online via Microsoft Teams.

Finney's book, "Head Off & Split," won the National Book Award for Poetry in 2011; her most recent compilation is "Love Child's Hotbed of Occasional Poetry: Poems and Artifacts."

Co-sponsor is the Windgate Museum of Art. Visit hendrixmurphy.org.

Virtual tasting

Sommelier and Democrat-Gazette Bottle Shots columnist Seth Eli Barlow hosts a virtual wine tasting event, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12 via Zoom. Barlow will cover two wines — Louis Jadot Beaujolais Village and the Crios Malbec (from 107 Liquor in Sherwood) and answer questions as time allows. Attendees are encouraged to buy their own bottles. It's part of the Democrat-Gazette's All Access 2021 Subscriber Series. "Admission" is free but space is limited; register at arkansasonline.com/all-access-2.

'Anastasia' tickets

The touring production of the musical "Anastasia" (music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, book by Terrence McNally) will be on stage, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14, at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway. It's part of Celebrity Attractions' 2021-22 season.

Tickets — $34-$82 — are on sale at the Robinson box office, by calling (501) 244-8800 or via Ticketmaster.com.

Kyla Stone plays Anya, whose search for the mystery of her past takes the audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s.

Crescent stories

Sean Fitzgibbon talks about his graphic nonfiction book “What Follows Is True: Crescent Hotel” Wednesday via Zoom for the Butler Center for Arkansas Studies’ “Legacies & Lunch” program. (Special to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

Artist and art instructor Sean Fitzgibbon talks about "What Follows Is True: Crescent Hotel," a documentary-style graphic nonfiction book exploring the Eureka Springs' Crescent Hotel's two years as Baker Hospital, which treated cancer patients during the Depression, for the Butler Center for Arkansas Studies' "Legacies & Lunch" program, noon Wednesday via Zoom (tinyurl.com/wydsya5a). "Admission" is free.