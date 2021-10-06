Sections
Author Ayana Gray to give talk at UA on debut novel

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Writer Ayana Gray will discuss her debut novel during a public lecture at the University of Arkansas.

Gray, a UA alumnus, wrote "Beasts of Prey," the first book in a pan-African-inspired fantasy trilogy. The novel follows two teenagers in the fictional city of Lkossa and their encounter with a monster. Her book was acquired by G.P. Putnam's Sons Books for Young Readers, an imprint of Penguin, in a seven-figure deal. "Beasts of Prey" was published Tuesday, and Netflix is developing the novel as a film.

The lecture will take place at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27 in the Gearhart Hall Auditorium, with a reception afterward in the Honors Student Lounge (GEAR 130). Copies of "Beasts of Prey" will be for sale before and after the lecture. Parking will be available in the Harmon Street Parking Garage.

The lecture will also be accessible online via Zoom. A form to gain access to the lecture is available at https://bit.ly/3D35dht .

