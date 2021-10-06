Biden: Spending plan keeps U.S. in game

HOWELL, Mich. -- Calling opponents of his plans "complicit in America's decline," President Joe Biden made the case Tuesday that his social spending proposal is key to America's global competitiveness -- even as he acknowledged the current $3.5 trillion price tag will shrink.

With his plans in jeopardy on Capitol Hill, Biden journeyed to Michigan, saying he wanted to "set some things straight" about his agenda and cut through what he dismissed as "noise" in Washington.

"America's still the largest economy in the world, we still have the most productive workers and the most innovative minds in the world, but we're at risk of losing our edge as a nation," he said at a union training center, surrounded by bulldozers and other heavy equipment.

The president went on to spell out his plans in greater detail, after spending the past week deep in the details of negotiations on Capitol Hill. He highlighted popular parts of the plan, including funding for early childhood education and investments to combat climate change, rather than the expensive topline. And he emphasized that the trillions in spending would be drawn out over a decade and paid for by tax increases on corporations and the wealthiest Americans.

Speaking briefly to reporters afterward, Biden acknowledged that the overall $3.5 trillion number for his social spending bill will decline, but he insisted that he and Democrats in Congress will "get it done."

On Capitol Hill, signs were emerging that Democrats were coalescing around Biden's push for a slimmed-down package in the $2 trillion range. With all Republicans opposed, Biden can't spare a single Democratic senator.

A related $1 trillion infrastructure bill is aimed at expanding child care opportunities and roads-and-bridges infrastructure projects.

"These bills are not about left versus right or moderate vs progressive," Biden said. "These bills are about competitiveness versus complacency."

Back in Washington, negotiations continued on the pair of bills to boost spending on safety net, health and environmental programs and infrastructure projects. The $3.5 trillion price tag on the social services portion of Biden's agenda has long been the sticking point, with progressives demanding the funding for their priorities and moderates balking at the number. But there's a growing consensus -- which Biden has expressed privately to lawmakers and acknowledged publicly Tuesday -- that the topline number will eventually shrink.

While there is cautious optimism about recent progress, no deal has been struck to bridge divides between moderates and progressives in Biden's Democratic Party on the size and scope of the social spending package. In recent weeks, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has worked unsuccessfully to secure passage of the bills, Biden has stayed in Washington to cajole lawmakers.

Now he's trying to put the public focus on popular components of the bills rather than the inside-the-Beltway debate over the price tag.

Next to Biden, the Democrats with the most on the line over the shape and success of his spending plans are House members from swing districts whose reelections are essential if his party is to retain control of Congress.

Many of those targeted moderates -- including Arizona Rep. Tom O'Halleran, Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger and nine other vulnerable Democrats -- joined Biden for a virtual meeting Tuesday.

A similar meeting happened with about a dozen liberal Democrats on Monday, when Biden suggested a range of $1.9 trillion to $2.2 trillion, according to people with knowledge of the private discussion.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, pushed back, according to three of the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. She countered with a minimum spending amount of $2.5 trillion, saying a range from that figure to $2.9 trillion could cover key programs.

Still, the gap between the $2.2 trillion maximum offered by Biden and the $2.5 trillion minimum suggested by Jayapal represents a narrowing of differences from just last week.

It is unclear whether Democratic centrists like Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona would agree to a figure in this range, but Biden has been in frequent contact with them in recent days and has suggested he knows what they would accept.

Meanwhile, other progressives such as Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., have continued to lobby for the $3.5 trillion figure.

Jayapal told Biden in the private meeting that House liberals want a number that is closer to $3 trillion, one of the people said, feeling that even that figure was a major compromise from their initial goals.

The $1.9 trillion to $2.2 trillion range has been viewed as a target that could be acceptable to Manchin and Sinema, the two holdout Democratic senators.

Manchin has stressed in public that he does not want to spend more than $1.5 trillion, citing the potential impact on the nation's debt, despite Biden's assurances that the bill is paid for. Sinema, who has been negotiating directly with the White House, has declined to publicly say what number would be acceptable to her.

Biden's Tuesday visit to Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin's district, which former President Donald Trump won narrowly, was aimed at giving moderates like her cover to support his spending package.

While Slotkin backs the smaller, bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill that has passed the Senate, she prefers passing it in the House before negotiating the broader package of social programs.

"To be honest, it was hard for me to understand why leadership decided in the first place to tie the two bills together," Slotkin recently told The Detroit News. "That's not how we normally operate. It's not my preference."

Last week, lawmakers grappled with the Democrats-only social spending bill that has been linked with the infrastructure bill. Progressives have balked at voting for the infrastructure bill if the other bill shrinks.

At the same time, Democrats are deciding which of the many programs that they want to expand -- health, education, child care, climate change -- will remain in the final proposal or be reduced or left behind.

"This cannot ultimately be a bill that does 18 new things, but it could do four or five or six big, bold new things," said Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware.

Lawmakers are considering cutting back some programs or limiting others to people who qualify based on need.

Biden's team huddled with the Democratic leaders late Monday at the Capitol as they work to finish the latest draft -- in "days, not weeks," Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said.

One senator was moved to compare it all to dancing.

"The best image I know is a square dance: You come together, but then you go apart; you come together, but then you go apart," said Sen. John Hickenlooper of Colorado, describing his fellow Democrats.

"There's a rhythm there, we just got to make sure we stay in rhythm. That's the challenge."

Information for this article was contributed by Jonathan Lemire, Lisa Mascaro, Alexandra Jaffe, Lisa Mascaro, Mike Householder and David Eggert of The Associated Press; and by Sean Sullivan, Seung Min Kim, Tyler Pager and Marianna Sotomayor of The Washington Post.