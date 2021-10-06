Cabot looks to end Conway's run

There's no getting around the significance of this year's edition of the Cabot-Conway rivalry.

Less than five minutes after his team socked No. 6 North Little Rock 38-10 last week, Conway Coach Keith Fimple admitted he was going to enjoy that victory for just a few hours before turning his attention to Cabot. It's a pretty safe bet that Cabot Coach Scott Reed did the same after his Panthers mercy-ruled Little Rock Southwest that same night.

The Wampus Cats (4-1, 2-0 7A-Central), ranked No. 3 in the state, have taken nine of the past 11 games against the No. 2 Panthers (5-0, 2-0), including five in a row at Conway's John McConnell Stadium -- the site of Friday night's clash. And Conway has every reason to be confident in this one, too.

For starters, there have been two other times (2016, 2020) over the past six years where Cabot has entered its game against Conway unbeaten, and each time, it has walked away with a loss. The Panthers were 5-0 both of those years going in.

Also, the Wampus Cats have been almost impossible to defend consistently since their loss at Fayetteville. Since that season opener, Conway has averaged 49 points per game, with wide receiver Manny Smith scoring two touchdowns in each of those four victories. During that four-game stretch -- a span that included victories over No. 4 Bentonville, No. 6 North Little Rock and Class 6A No. 5 Jonesboro -- quarterback Donovyn Omolo has thrown 12 touchdown passes and running back Boogie Carr has rushed for 445 yards.

But Cabot has been consistently good all season as well and counters will its own three-headed attack of quarterback Grant Freeman (1,003 yards passing), running back Mason Bell (461 yards rushing) and all-purpose back Braden Jay (more than 850 yards of offense). Those three, in one way or another, have been responsible for the majority of the Panthers' offensive production, which is something that Fimple and the Wampus Cats are surely aware of.

So it wouldn't be a shock to anyone if the score mirrors last year's final that Conway won 52-49. Both offenses will put up points, that's almost a given. The difference will be who wins the turnover battle. That may sound like typical coach speak, but in this case, it's true because it'll give one of these felines extra possessions. That, of course, can result in even more points.

Conway stopped one unbeaten run a week ago, and it's got a good chance of doing it again in two days. Conway 42, Cabot 35

BENTONVILLE WEST AT ROGERS Both teams were beaten handily by Fayetteville in their toughest tests to date. West does own the right to say it's never lost to Rogers, but that could change this week: Rogers 34, Bentonville West 31

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW AT BENTON Another huge game for two teams with conference title aspirations. Parkview's on the end of a three-game stretch that saw it earn a split against Greenwood and Lake Hamilton. The Panthers are playing their best ball right now, though: Benton 38, Parkview 30

PULASKI ACADEMY AT WHITE HALL High-powered offense vs. stingy defense. Bobby Bolding has built a certified contender at White Hall, which has a shot to notch its biggest win during his tenure if it can knock off a Bruins group that has scored more than anyone in the state. Pulaski Academy 42, White Hall 27

HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE AT TEXARKANA One of these two will have their zeroes removed from the win column in the 5A-South. Texarkana has given up a lot of points lately, and Lakeside has scored a lot. A victory would be a big plus for the Rams going down the stretch. Hot Springs Lakeside 35, Texarkana 28

GREENBRIER AT HARRISON The past three games between these two have gone Harrison's way, but that's not so say things will be the same this year. No one has slowed down Greenbrier's offense yet, especially on the road where it's averaging 43 points. Fans are in for a treat. Greenbrier 37, Harrison 35

SHILOH CHRISTIAN AT PRAIRIE GROVE The defending champs are about to face the one team in the 4A-1 that gave them a run for their money last season. Prairie Grove has won four consecutive games and will get Shiloh Christian at home. On the other hand, the Saints look like they're on a mission: Shiloh Christian 47, Prairie Grove 28

FOUNTAIN LAKE AT ARKADELPHIA Fountain Lake is a legit threat in the 4A-7, and the Cobras have an opportunity to show that. These two were knocked off soundly by Joe T. Robinson, so the winner will still be in the mix. The Badgers are aiming to take advantage of that: Arkadelphia 36, Fountain Lake 27

HACKETT AT CEDARVILLE Ethan Slavens is still slinging it around for Hackett, and Darryl Kattich is still running wild for Cedarville. Both should continue that trend in this game, one that each team needs. Will Hackett get caught looking ahead to next week's battle against Charleston: Cedarville 30, Hackett 28

VALLEY VIEW AT WYNNE Someone's four-game winning streak will end in this key 5A-East matchup. Valley View walked away from Yellowjacket Stadium with a victory the last time they played at Wynne in 2019. It could happen again. ... emphasis on could. Wynne 34, Valley View 27

BAPTIST PREP AT PARIS Zach Welchman has breathed life back into this Baptist Prep program, and it shows weekly. The Eagles will have to play one of their better games Friday if they're going to slow down Paris, which is averaging almost 49 points in that Spread offense. Paris 36, Baptist Prep 21

McGEHEE AT CAMDEN HARMONY GROVE McGehee, which has been about as dominant as any team in 3A this season, gets the first of back-to-back challenges (next week, McGehee plays at Rison). Jody Easter has been good all season for the Owls, so expect that to continue. McGehee 32, Camden Harmony Grove 18

HAZEN AT DES ARC Does it get any better than long-time foes -- both of whom are ranked -- from the same county playing in October? Des Arc has embarrassed Hazen the past two years, including 54-14 in 2020. It'll be much closer this season. Des Arc 32, Hazen 20

LONOKE AT SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE This is one that each team needs to keep pace with Stuttgart and Mills. Southside Batesville bounced back from that three-point loss to the Ricebirds by strolling past Clinton. The Southerners are primed to stop Lonoke's unbeaten run: Southside Batesville 24, Lonoke 20

JUNCTION CITY AT FORDYCE There's nothing that these two don't know about each other -- at all. They've split the past four meetings, and both have had high and low points this year. The winner will definitely be in the driver's seat to earn the league title. Junction City 24, Fordyce 22