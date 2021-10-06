Fayetteville City Council extends mask mandate for public places

FAYETTEVILLE -- The city's mask mandate will last until the city Board of Health recommends lifting or loosening it, or if a court decision renders it unenforceable, after a City Council vote Tuesday.

Council member Matthew Petty walked on an item to extend the city's mask mandate at the beginning of Tuesday's meeting. The mandate was set to expire next week.

The council reinstated the mandate during an Aug. 6 special meeting. A Pulaski County Circuit Court judge that day had issued a preliminary injunction against a state law banning mask requirements by public institutions, including cities, schools and universities.

The mandate applied to all indoor public places and city-owned buildings. The responsibility of wearing a mask was put on individuals, rather than requiring businesses to enforce the mandate. Anyone found in violation of the ordinance could potentially face up to a $500 fine or 30 days in jail.

The council's action Tuesday removed a clause from the ordinance tying it to Gov. Asa Hutchinson's emergency declaration, which expired last month. The ordinance originally was written to expire 14 days after the emergency declaration had expired.

The mandate can still be lifted if the preliminary injunction against the state law is dissolved. The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday denied the state's request to remove the injunction. A trial to determine the law's fate is scheduled for Nov. 22.

The council also could decide to lift or loosen the mandate upon a recommendation from the city's Board of Health. The ordinance specifically mentions covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths in the city dropping below a level at which the board determined mass wearing of masks was needed.

The council nearly held a special meeting on the matter. Three of seven members present at the meeting expressed concerns with making a decision without public notice before the meeting started. A council member can introduce an item at the start of a meeting with a vote from the rest of the council.

The council voted 7-0 to add the item to the agenda. No one from the public spoke on it.

"I am concerned because we walked this on and we're not having open public discussion on it because no one knows about it," council member Mark Kinion said.

City Attorney Kit Williams cautioned against cutting a vote too close to the expiration date for the ordinance.

Petty said holding the item to a special meeting could run the risk of not having enough members present to vote. He said the council has already heard a litany of feedback on wearing masks.

"I feel we've had enough input," Petty said. "I can't imagine, of all the things I've already heard, that there's going to be a new argument that compels me to change my mind."

A motion from council member Holly Hertzberg to hold a special meeting Monday died for lack of a second. A motion for a special meeting Friday failed 5-2, with Kinion and Hertzberg casting the votes in favor.

Mayor Lioneld Jordan cast the deciding vote to move the item to its final reading. All but Hertzberg supported passing it.

The council also voted 7-0 to change its rules so it can continue to hold meetings with a hybrid format of in-person and online participants.

In other business, the council voted 7-0 to change the default speed limit for residential streets without a sign to 20 mph from 25 mph.

Public Works Director Chris Brown said streets with a 25 mph sign won't change to 20 mph unless a neighborhood requests it.

Council member Teresa Turk said because the change impacts streets that have no signs, the city staff and police officers will have to work to let residents know about the change.

"I hope we're prepared for that so we're not catching people off guard," she said.