Fundraiser seeks eyes on fried pies

Neighbor to Neighbor is holding its second Fall Fried Pie Fundraiser on Nov. 18.

Pies can be purchased either frozen or fried.

"These delicious, homemade pies come to us from Flywheel Pies in Prescott, Ark. Flywheel is a nonprofit organization that provides jobs for people with disabilities, so when you purchase pies through N2N, you are helping two charitable organizations," according to a news release.

"Because the pies are made fresh daily and hand-delivered before the sale, they must be ordered two weeks in advance. So, all orders must be turned in to Neighbor to Neighbor with payment by Oct. 31."

Visit the Facebook page at Neighbor to Neighbor Jefferson County for order forms or call the office at (870) 534-2883.