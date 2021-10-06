Fundraising, food giveaways ahead for women's group

For the Progressive Women's Association of White Hall, the next few weeks will be busy ones, starting with a donation/drawing and a rummage sale and ending with food donations.

Donations for a chance at a quilt and an afghan are underway and can be made at the White Hall Museum, 9009 Dollarway Road.

The quilt was made by Mary Ann Davis and her quilting group, and the afghan was made by Linda Hurd.

Both women are PWA members and their donated pieces will be on display at the museum next week.

The drawing for the quilts is slated for Thursday, Nov. 11, or Veterans Day, and the money raised will go into the nonprofit's 2021 Ann Douthit Memorial Scholarship fund.

"Either one would be a wonderful Christmas gift," said Brenda Doucey, PWA newsletter publisher and a member.

3-DAY RUMMAGE SALE

The PWA members will hold their annual rummage sale at the White Hall Museum from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 14-16.

It includes items from members' households as well as donations from community members, Doucey said.

FOOD DRIVE

They recently started their fall Community Service Project, with members collecting nonperishable food items from now through Tuesday, Nov. 16. Donations can be dropped off at the museum.

"The items will be divided among White Hall area food pantries," Doucey said.

THE SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM

Through the years, PWA members have raised more than $100,000 for their scholarship fund. The group holds annual various fundraisers with the proceeds funding at least four $1,000 scholarships that are awarded to local four female students. Each recipient receives $500 per semester for four years.

When one student graduates, another is selected to receive a scholarship in her place.

"We commit to them throughout their entire college career," Doucey said.

If a student continues on to graduate school, Doucey said, "We continue to support her."

BEHIND THE SCHOLARSHIP

The PWA's mission is to bring together business women of diverse backgrounds, and to provide opportunities so they can help themselves and others grow personally and professionally through leadership, education and networking.

It's this philosophy that inspired the annual scholarship, Doucey said.

The late Ann Douthit, a charter member, developed the group's scholarship donor fund to further education opportunities and fund scholarships.

Douthit served the PWA in a variety of roles including as chapter president and named Woman of the Year.

About four years ago, PWA members voted to rename the scholarship, the Ann Douthit Memorial Scholarship, in her honor.

Currently, the professional organization has 23 members and is accepting new members. Meetings are held the third Tuesday of each month at 11:30 a.m. at the White Hall Museum.

For more information, contact Brenda Doucey at (870) 692-0101.