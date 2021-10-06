Governor to grant relief for convict

A man who was sentenced to life in prison in late 1994 in the shooting death of a self-professed gang member is set to be released after more than a decade of legal fights and commutation recommendations under previous administrations.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday in a news release his intent to commute the sentence of Alvin Williams, making him eligible for parole. There were no law enforcement objections to the application by Williams, now 50.

Recommendations for pardons and commutations are subject to a 30-day period for public comment before they become final.

The Arkansas Department of Corrections' website states that Williams is housed at the Maximum Security Unit in Tucker. A release date was unavailable.

Williams was convicted of first-degree murder in Pulaski County Circuit Court in the shooting of Ron Henry.

According to court records, Williams and Donald Smith -- whose alias was "Long Beach" -- were walking through a "Crips" gang neighborhood in Little Rock when they spotted Henry outside the home of the parents of Henry's girlfriend.

Henry yelled that he was a Bloods gang member and that he'd send other gang members to the home, records show. Henry began fighting with the parents, according to the court records.

Police said Williams, with ties to the Crips gang, and Smith intervened. Williams and Henry scuffled over a handgun, police said. Witnesses testified that Williams fired several shots at Henry, striking him once in the chest. The parents of Henry's girlfriend testified that Williams took the weapon to the fight.

Williams argued self-defense but was convicted. He attempted to appeal his 1994 conviction twice but failed both times.

The Arkansas Parole Board recommended clemency for Williams in 2008 and 2013, mentioning the anti-violence program he founded while in prison.

Then-Gov. Mike Beebe, who served in office from 2007 to 2015, decided not to commute his sentence.

In 2015, Williams went before the Arkansas Supreme Court, requesting a retrial because of a witness account not being disclosed during his trial.

Williams appealed after he learned in 2010 that police interviewed a witness to Henry's fatal shooting, but the interview was never included in the prosecutor's file. The prosecutor's file is supposed to be shared with defense counsel.

Police found Smith in June 1994, and he told investigators that he didn't think Williams had a gun and that he first saw the gun in Henry's hand when the two started fighting over it. Smith told police that his acquaintance told him to "get the gun" from Henry and that it wasn't fired until after the fight over the weapon.

Williams' defense attorney never learned of the Smith interview, and his attorney in 2015 argued the interview could have changed the jurors' minds on Williams' sentence or his argument that he killed Henry in self-defense.

The Arkansas Supreme Court in January 2016 granted the motion by Williams to return his case to Pulaski County Circuit Court. This allowed Williams to petition the circuit court to ask for an order to change its original judgment because of the discovery of information that wasn't presented at trial.

Circuit Judge Tim Fox denied the petition in March 2016 without explanation and without a hearing on the matter.

The high court then reversed Fox's denial of Williams' petition. Additionally, Fox was required to hold an evidentiary hearing and issue an opinion on Williams' petition.

The Pulaski County Circuit Court in 2019 denied the petition, stating the court found the statement was not suppressed and that contents of the testimony were not likely to change the outcome of the trial, according to court documents. The Supreme Court in 2020 affirmed the decision made in Pulaski County Circuit Court.