Happy birthday (Oct. 6): Loyalty is a lifestyle. Devotion shapes your days, and you derive so much joy from giving yourself to your loved ones. Relationships will make you healthier in more ways than one. There's a stellar moneymaking opportunity at the end of the year. Unions and reunions are featured in early 2022.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The unexpected will happen, and your schedule will seem to laugh in your face, but it's still better to have a plan than not. Keeping track of what's working will help you later.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The abandoned learn self-sufficiency. The neglected develop an inner world. The unsupported get strong. You are grateful for the unpleasantness you've experienced because it has given you your most valuable assets.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Something prevents you from doing what you want, but this doesn't have to stand in your way for long. Think of it as an opportunity to clear obstacles and take back your power.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You'll invest in a person, company or mission. The benefits will not be immediate or direct, but they will come. In time, this move will bring good fortune from unexpected directions.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): When a practice no longer gets results for you, it will be a blessing to move on to trying something else. There are more options than you have time to explore, and you'll soon be hot on the trail of a new discovery.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): An ambitious mood has you overestimating what you can accomplish in a day. So give yourself three.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Even though the facts seem to point to the same conclusion, it is at least partially incorrect. Something is amiss. Take this apart again. More information is needed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The best way to get what you want is to ask for it at the right time with a clear, strong voice. Ask with your eyes and with your whole body and being.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): When you believe the best of everyone you meet, you're bound to be wrong sometimes. You'd much rather err on the side of spiritual generosity. Most people will rise to your wonderful expectation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Boredom causes misbehavior in children, animals and, most notably today, in full-grown adults. You'll make sure to have something interesting to do that you can include others in.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Skills worth acquiring involve hours of practice. In matters of trial and error, most of the learning will come from the "error" part. As you rack up the mistakes, you improve.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You're supportive of people because you believe in them, but also because your support is a way of showing love. A loved one could really use the vote of confidence today.

NEW MOON IN LIBRA; PLUTO GOES DIRECT

The end of the Pluto retrograde signals the start of something big. The Libra new moon seconds the motion! Moving mountains is not impossible; it’s just hard. Is there a version of what you want that doesn’t involve changing the landscape? If you consider all options and the mountain still has to go, it will be doable with the right crew and tools.

NEW MOON ALERT

It is so much easier to create a relationship dynamic with a new person than it is to change the dynamic that has been established with someone you already know. But if an old relationship is going to change, the new moon in Libra is among the more auspicious astrological omens to guide the shift, as it signifies fresh ways to harmonize.

The introduction of a new challenge can invigorate and transform how people relate to one another. For instance, a fresh travel plan, an interest you can pursue together or a joint investment will offer a different way for you to connect with a partner. Get a dog, move to a new place or take on a side hustle together and watch how the circumstances influence your bonding. It’s much more effective to work from the outside in than the opposite way.

Libra rules aesthetics, and the way things appeal to the senses will matter quite a lot. Beauty and pleasure are an important draw. Behaviors and decisions happen because people are trying to make their lives prettier. The packaging will matter more than we think it should, so it’s not frivolous to focus on presentation.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Lovely Libran Carole Lombard was born on this day in 1908. The beloved star of drama and comedy was one of the highest paid in the 1930s. Lombard exuded the grace of Venus-ruled Libra, and her Pisces moon was an aspect to give a thespian a leg up. Pisces is the most empathetic of influences, and Pisces moon people slip easily into a character’s mindset.