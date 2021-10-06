J.B. Hunt expands

fight against suicide

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. on Tuesday said it will donate $1.25 million to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The money will be used to support programs that educate people at risk of suicide or struggling with mental health issues.

In years past, J.B. Hunt said it has worked with the health organization to enhance suicide prevention education within the company and local communities. The donation builds on those efforts.

"The effects of suicide are felt across all cultures, ages, races, and genders," Stuart Scott, executive vice president and chief information officer at J.B. Hunt, said in a statement. "Now, more than ever, we want to lend support."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says suicide is the 10th-leading cause of death in the U.S.

On Sept. 26, J.B. Hunt participated in the foundation's Out of the Darkness Walk in observance of National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

-- Nathan Owens

Kellogg contending

with 1,400 strikers

OMAHA, Neb. -- Work at all of Kellogg Co.'s U.S. cereal plants came to a halt Tuesday as roughly 1,400 workers went on strike, but it wasn't immediately clear how much the supply of Frosted Flakes or any of the company's other iconic brands would be disrupted.

The strike includes plants in Omaha, Neb.; Battle Creek, Mich.; Lancaster, Pa.; and Memphis.

The union and the Battle Creek-based company have been at an impasse at the bargaining table for more than a year, said Daniel Osborn, president of the local union in Omaha. The dispute involves an assortment of pay and benefit issues, and Osborn said the company has threatened to move some jobs to Mexico.

"A lot of Americans probably don't have too much issue with the Nike or Under Armor hats being made elsewhere or even our vehicles, but when they start manufacturing our food down where they are out of the FDA control and OSHA control, I have a huge problem with that," Osborn said.

The company insists that its offer is fair.

"We are disappointed by the union's decision to strike," Kellogg spokesperson Kris Bahner said in a statement.

-- The Associated Press

State's large stocks

join in national rally

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 676.14, up 4.98.

"A nice rally for stocks on Tuesday, led by technology as investors look forward to monthly payrolls data later this week that could influence the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on when to scale back monetary stimulus," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.