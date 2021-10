Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Dylan Shaw, 21, of 16052 Spring Valley Road in Gravette was arrested Tuesday in connection with engaging a child in sexually explicit conduct. Shaw was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Heather Wood, 37, of 2808 W. Margaret St. in Rogers was arrested Monday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Wood was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.