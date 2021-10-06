Planners OK permit for food truck park in Rogers

ROGERS -- An outdoor vendor park aims to bring space for four food trucks to the city.

Planning commission members Tuesday approved a conditional use permit for the park, located on 1.53 acres at 2114 S. 8th St. The site plan includes four mobile food truck pads, 31 existing customer parking spaces, two reserved parking areas, an existing gravel seating area, a dumpster and a portable toilet, according to city documents.

The area is currently being used as a commercial parking lot, the documents state.

The park will be operated by Investments by Marx LLC and will be open from noon until 10 p.m., six to seven days a week, according to the permit application.

City staff recommended approval of the park on the condition that customer parking be striped and include Americans with Disabilities Act accessible spaces, said city planner Ethan Hunter. The south driveway entrance is not in compliance with city code and will need to be restored to greenspace, he said.

Hunter noted that each food truck at the location will need a wastewater management plan, which will need to be approved by the fats, oil and grease inspector before operation.

In other business, commissioners approved large-scale development plans for a warehouse and storage facility with business and professional offices on the 2500 to 2822 block of South 10th Street.

The facility will be located on 8.86 acres and will include one 7,663-square-foot building, one 7,651-square-foot building, eight 12,118-square-foot buildings, two detention ponds and paved parking, according to city documents.

Commissioners also approved a variance for the project to allow reduce the minimum front yard setback from 50 feet to 25 feet, and a waiver that will allow the developer to pay a fee instead of making street improvements along West Laurel Avenue.

Representative Jake Chavis of Bates and Associates said it was necessary to reduce the front yard setback through the center of the property to allow access to the northwest corner since the developer is making a private drive into a public street.

A request to rezone 21.06 acres at 4033 W. Garrett Road, from the agricultural zoning district to the neighborhood residential zoning district was also approved. The property is in the neighborhood growth designation on the comprehensive growth map, Hunter said.

Developer Huffman & Co., plans to use the property to build the Cottages at Bellview, which will include 192 detached and attached town homes, described as cottage court or cluster housing, according to city documents.