PREP VOLLEYBALL Rogers outlasts Bentonville West

CENTERTON -- Rogers battled from behind early, but the Lady Mounties hit the accelerator late to claim a 25-21, 22-25, 25-21, 25-15 6A-West Conference road win against Bentonville West on Tuesday night.

Rogers coach Christina Lawrence said she liked how her team fought back from that early deficit.

"I'll be honest I like it when we start that way because it's adversity and the kids gotta learn to fight," Lawrence said. "And I think traditionally in the past that hasn't been a trait that we've had. And tonight I think we showed it.

"I mean we weren't playing great volleyball. We kinda had some issues here and there. ... we had to put some other people in and those teams that can play hard to the finish and overcome adversity, they're great teams."

The Lady Mounties, who are now tied for fourth with Bentonville in the league, trailed most of the first set until tying the set at 17. West answered for an 18-17 lead, but Rogers finished on an 8-3 run to grab the opening set.

The Lady Wolverines pulled within 16-13 in the fourth set, but this time Rogers finished 9-2 to claim the win.

Seniors Abby Harris and Rylie Martin posted double-doubles to lead Rogers (15-10-6, 5-5 6A-West). Harris, a Arkansas State commit, finished with 12 kills, 16 assists and three aces, while Martin added 12 kills, 11 digs, three aces and three blocks.

Lakyn Hawthorne also put up 10 kills and four blocks and Ella McLeod chipped in nine kills and four aces. Madison Rhea also contributed a match-high 17 digs.

Reagan Ptacek and Trinity Luckett led West (9-17, 3-7) with 11 kills each, while Riley Richardson added 10. Ally McCasland also dished out 19 assists and three aces.

Bentonville 3, Rogers Heritage 0

Trinity Hamilton registered a double-double with a match-high 17 kills and 14 digs to lead the Lady Tigers (13-12, 5-5 6A-West) to a 25-14, 25-17, 25-17 win.

Katelyn Simpson dished out 35 assists and served up three of Bentonville's nine aces. Lilly Thompson also finished with a match-high 17 digs.

Fayetteville 3, Fort Smith Southside 0

Brooke Rockwell finished with a match-high 12 kills, while Regan Harp added nine to help the Lady Purple'Dogs cruise to a 25-14, 25-20, 25-16 win.

Kennedy Phelan also dished out 34 assists for Fayetteville (26-3, 9-1). Kennedy Meadors led the Mavericks with 18 assists and 11 digs, while Toree Tiffee chipped in seven kills, seven digs and four blocks. Lyydia Potts also chipped in eight kills.

Springdale Har-Ber 3, Springdale High 0

Kat Cooper hammered 11 kills and Kyla Clubb added 10 to help the Lady Wildcats (23-0, 10-0 6A-West) remain undefeated with a 25-18, 25-7, 25-11 win over their crosstown rival Lady Red Bulldogs.

Caylan Koons registered a double-double with 26 assists and 10 digs, while Maddux McCrackin chipped in four aces and eight digs.

Siloam Springs 3, Alma 1

Siloam Springs picked up its first 5A-West Conference victory Tuesday with a 25-20, 21-25, 25-21, 25-10 victory over Alma inside Panther Activity Center.

Emma Norberg led Siloam Springs (2-16-1, 1-8) with eight kills, while Faith Ellis had seven and Gracie Greer 6.

Jensen Kelly and Cailee Johnson each had six aces and the Lady Panthers had 17 as a team.

Anna Wleklinski had 40 assists, while Johnson had 33 digs. Jenna Williams led Alma (7-16-2, 3-6) with eight kills, while Rebekah McIntosh and Rachel James each had six kills.

Greenwood 3, Van Buren 2

Myia McCoy hammered 22 kills and Landis Luke added 11 to lead the Lady Bulldogs to a hard-fought 14-25, 26-24, 12-25, 25-15, 15-11 win.

McCoy picked up a double-double with 11 digs, while Ashlyn Butler also put up a double-double with 16 assists and 14 digs.

Bri Ball led the Lady Pointers with 19 kills, while Bryslin Oden added 17. Maddie Feeny also chipped in 22 digs.

Shiloh Christian 3, Farmington 0

The Lady Saints improved to 13-0 in 4A-Northwest Conference play with a 25-20, 25-23, 25-13 win.

Rylee Kallesen and Ryan Russell led the attack with 112 kills each. Abby James chipped in nine for Shiloh Christian (20-3-3, 13-0). Bella Bonanno added 12 digs and four aces, while setter Laila Creighton registered a double-double with 37 assists and 11 digs.

Monday

Carthage, Mo. 3, Bentonville 2

The Lady Tigers roared back from an 0-2 hole to tie the match at two sets each, but fell 15-9 in the fifth in a nonconference match.

Trinity Hamilton led Bentonville (12-12) with 16 kills and 18 digs, while Maddie Lee chipped in 12 kills and three aces. Katelyn Simpson also contributed a double-double with 40 assists and 17 digs and Allison Oliphant chipped in five blocks.