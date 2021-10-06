Prosecutors: No criminal charges against former Rogers firefighter

BENTONVILLE -- Prosecutors will not file charges against a former Rogers firefighter arrested in connection with what was originally alleged to be a drive-by shooting.

Travis Harp, 33, was arrested in July in connection with a terrorist act and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle. He was released from the Benton County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Thomas Gean, deputy prosecutor, filed a notice Monday announcing no charges will be filed against Harp.

"Travis Harp should have never been arrested in the first place," said Shane Wilkinson, Harp's attorney. "A simple case of witness who completely lied to promote herself in a custody battle. Even though the arrest was a mistake, that doesn't discount how much this has cost him professionally, personally and financially."

Harp had been employed with the Fire Department for 10 years, according to court documents.

Harp lost his job as a result of his arrest. Wilkinson said Harp would love to have his job back but it hasn't been offered to him.

The arrest stems from a reported incident Nov. 25.

Harp's girlfriend told police Harp left their home after an argument, according to a probable cause affidavit. She said she saw Harp get in a gray Ford F-150 and heard a gunshot as the pickup passed her house. She was in the home with her child, according to the affidavit.

The woman told police Harp had a gun with him when he left the home, according to the affidavit.

Olivia Harp, his ex-wife, told police she was in the pickup and Travis Harp started talking about wanting to do a drive-by shooting. She said Harp pointed his gun and fired at least one shot at the house, according to the affidavit.

Nathan Smith, Benton County's prosecuting attorney, said after consulting with Rogers police, witnesses and the alleged victim, it became clear they could no longer prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Smith said the alleged victim at one point made statements supporting Harp's arrest but retracted the statements in further interviews with police.

"In light of this development and the conclusion of the Rogers Police Department that there is no independent evidence proving that a shot was even fired, we will no longer pursue charges in this case," Smith said.

Olivia Harp, 35, was arrested in connection with hindering apprehension or prosecution. She was arrested Aug. 2. Prosecutors haven't filed a formal charge against her.