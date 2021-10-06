Rape report investigated by UA police

FAYETTEVILLE -- An 18-year-old University of Arkansas, Fayetteville student told police she was raped Saturday at a campus residence hall, said Capt. Gary Crain with the university's police department.

The woman told police the assault took place a few minutes before midnight at Pomfret Hall. She reported knowing the person she says sexually assaulted her, Crain said. He said the alleged assailant is an 18-year-old UA student.

Police will conduct interviews and collect additional evidence as part of the ongoing investigation, Crain said. Information gathered by police will then be turned over to the Washington County prosecuting attorney's office to review for the possible filing of criminal charges, Crain said.