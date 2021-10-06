Rebs will look like Hogs on defense

FAYETTEVILLE - If imitation indeed is the greatest form of flattery, then the Arkansas Razorbacks should feel flattered by the Ole Miss Rebels they play next.

Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom particularly should seem flattered by the 17th-ranked, 3-1, 0-1 in the SEC Rebels hosting the 12th-ranked Razorbacks, 4-1, 1-1, in Saturday's 11 a.m. ESPN televised SEC West game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss.

Second-year Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin retained 2020 defensive co-coordinators D.J. Durkin and Chris Partridge but not their 2020 scheme.

Now they practice for Kiffin in Oxford what second-year Arkansas defensive coordinator Odom practices for second-year Arkansas Coach Sam, Pittman in Fayetteville. What Odom practiced in his base 3-man front/drop eight back scheme made nearly perfect against Ole Miss last year. Winning, 33-21 in Fayetteville, Arkansas corralled six interceptions off Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral and returned two for touchdowns.

"This is a scheme we struggled with a year ago," Kiffin said Monday. "We basically switched to it for our defense because it's really good and they (Arkansas) do a great job. Plus they play super hard."

Pittman pinpoints the similar schemes but ultimately said it comes down to players. Some different players have made a difference for Ole Miss, Pittman said citing transfers safety Otis Reese via the Georgia Bulldogs and linebacker Chance Campbell via the Maryland Terrapins.

"On defense, the portal has been really good to Ole Miss," Pittman said. "Both of those two kids are their top leading tacklers. Their defense is playing extremely well, physical, run to the ball."

Partially helped because nationally No. 2 Georgia with its nationally No. 1 defense and running game seldom passed routing the Razorbacks last week, Arkansas nationally ranks No. 2 in pass defense.

Thanks to Corral, Ole Miss ranks No. 3 nationally in pass offense.

Something has got to give in Oxford. Last year it was Corral in Fayetteville throwing six picks, three picked by Arkansas cornerback Hudson Clark.

Corral's nightmare was not repeated. Corral completed Ole Miss' 5-5 2020 season intercepted just eight times over the other nine games vs. 29 touchdowns while completing 231 of 326 for 3,337.

This year he's deemed a Heisman Trophy candidate. Corral comes to Saturday completing 87 of 125 for 1,210 yards and 10 touchdowns vs. zero interceptions. His six rushing touchdowns tie running backs Brian Robinson of Alabama and Missouri's Tyler Badie for most in the SEC.

All what Corral has done since, not to mention him in the spring and August preseason practicing against the scheme Arkansas threw at him last season, makes Pittman and Odom know they can't rest on last year's laurels to corral Corral again.

"We can't do identically what we did last year because if we do, he'll pick us apart," Pittman said. "We'll certainly put some wrinkles in there on defense. We'll certainly have some new things that we'll do this year with what we did last year."