Shooting leaves man dead in LR

Little Rock Police were investigating a shooting at West 36th Street and John Barrow Road that killed at least one person Tuesday evening.

Little Rock Police Department spokesman Mark Edwards said police had confirmed that one person was killed.

The shooting happened in the street outside Express Liquor on John Barrow Road, store employee Stormy Atchley said. It was after 5 p.m. when he said he heard many gunshots in rapid succession.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Antoine Bernard, also an employee at Express Liquor, said he heard 10 or 12 shots in a burst around 5:30 p.m., which he thought was likely an automatic firearm.

Atchley said he saw a man and woman in their mid- to late twenties cross the parking lot from a black Nissan sedan, which was sitting in the street in front of the store while police worked the scene.

The two had been grazed by bullets, but were not seriously injured, Atchley said. Atchley said the vehicle the shooters were in, which he said he didn't get a good look at, was in front of the Nissan and sped away after the shooting.

Bernard said he ran to the Nissan while calling 911 and said the driver, a young man about the same age as the other two, had been hit by gunfire in the chest, shoulder and head on his left side. Bernard said he thought the man was dead.

Bernard said that he was a combat veteran and, when he saw the injuries, "I knew that didn't end well."

Later attempts to contact Edwards for more information about the victim were unsuccessful.

Both Atchley and Bernard said that the two passengers who fled the Nissan told him that Tuesday was the shooting victim's birthday.