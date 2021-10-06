Southwest is climbing aboard: Job dependent on vaccination

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines will require all 60,000 employees to be vaccinated or get an exemption to "continue employment with the airline," following competitors such as United, American and JetBlue that had already announced plans to follow the White House mandates on the covid-19 vaccines.

Southwest has 60,000 employees nationwide and was the country's largest airline in pandemic-stricken 2020. The company and other airlines are under pressure from the Biden administration to make sure all employees receive a covid-19 vaccine. The company confirmed that it spoke with a White House representative last week.

"Southwest Airlines must join our industry peers in complying with the federal government's covid-19 vaccination directive," Gary Kelly, Southwest's chief executive officer and chairman, said in a statement.

Southwest said employees will have to be vaccinated by Dec. 8, the reported deadline the White House has been pushing for federal contractors.

The move comes nearly a month after the administration announced that all federal contractors and companies with more than 100 employees would need to have all employees vaccinated. Contractors that fail to comply could lose lucrative government contracts. Large employers could face fines of $14,500 per instance through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

In recent memos to employees, Kelly has reiterated that he thinks all employees should have the ability to choose for themselves whether to get vaccinated but also said the government has the right to enforce mandates.

Southwest is also giving employees the option to file for a medical, disability or religious exemption.

Fort Worth-based American Airlines said last week that all employees must be vaccinated to remain employed as well.

That leaves Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines as the only big U.S. carrier without a broad mandate.

Delta is requiring new hires to be vaccinated. But for existing employees it is instead penalizing unvaccinated workers with a monthly $200 health insurance surcharge starting in November, along with requiring them to take weekly covid-19 tests and wear masks.

Information for this article was contributed by Kelly Yamanouchi of Cox Newspapers.