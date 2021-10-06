Springdale Planning Commission approves warehouse projects

SPRINGDALE -- The Planning Commission on Tuesday approved plans for five warehouse and self-storage complexes without fanfare.

Commissioners voted 9-0 on each property.

Roy Covert, a member of the commission, thanked the staff of the city's Planning Department after the meeting. He noted engineers who presented the items on the agenda had complete plans and had discussed any variances with staff before the meeting. Complete information at the ready helps the commission make clearer decisions, he said.

A complex of 16 units will offer both office and warehouse space on the northwest corner of Marchant Road and Arkansas 112. The 10-acre site is owned by Arnold Hollingsworth.

The commission also granted a request to waive the street improvements the city typically requires developers to build. These can include curbs, gutters and sidewalks.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation in its plans for improving Arkansas 112 has sited a roundabout at Marchant Road. Patsy Christie, director of the city's Planning Department, said any improvements made now probably would be removed or reworked with the work on Arkansas 112 and said she supported the waiver.

The commission approved another large-scale plan for Wagon Wheel Storage at 3744 Wagon Wheel Road, intersecting with Wildwood Lane. The complex, owned by Crossland Construction, would include six buildings.

The building facing Wagon Wheel would consist of five units offering both office and warehouse space.

Five other buildings would include nearly 120 units of self-storage space of various sizes.

Chad Reed Storage at 570 W. County Line Road will include more than 110 units of self storage in 11 buildings.

Greystone Storage at 1790 E. Arkansas 264 will include more than 250 units in nine buildings. John Hendricks Properties owns the land.

This project will include 38,000 square feet of climate controlled storage and nearly 30,000 square feet of inside storage for boats and recreational vehicles.

The commission also approved a rezoning of 3.5 acres at 5324 Elm Springs Road from agricultural to commercial. The owner, Connie Burnett, plans to sell the land for rental storage units, said James Geurtz, an engineer with Earthplan Design Alternatives.