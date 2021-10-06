CROSS COUNTRY

SEC honors for UA runners

University of Arkansas junior Myles Richter and freshman Carmie Prinsloo earned SEC honors for their performances at the Chile Pepper Festival last Friday in Fayetteville.

Richter is the SEC men's runner of the week after taking second in the 8,000-meter race in a personal-best time of 23 minutes, 33.5 seconds on Arkansas' Agri Park course.

Prinsloo is SEC women's freshman of the week for the second time after taking eighth in the 5,000-meter race in 17:14.5.

VOLLEYBALL

ASU defeats UALR

Arkansas State University (12-5, 3-2 Sun Belt Conference) registered a 27-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21 victory over the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (10-7, 1-4) on Tuesday at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.

It was the Red Wolves' eighth consecutive victory at the Jack Stephens Center dating back to 2014.

Macey Putt led the Red Wolves with 22 kills along with 15 digs.

Josie Stanford added 11 kills, while Paulina Sobolewska had 10 kills and 15 digs.

For UALR, Laura Jansen had a team-high 24 kills and 17 digs. Alyssa Nayar had 40 assists and Leigh Maher posted 26 digs.

GOLF

UALR's Smith finishes second in Texas

Jansen Smith of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock shot a final-round 65 to finish in a tie for second place Tuesday at the Trinity Forest Invitational in Dallas.

Smith was at 8-under 205 for the tournament.

UALR finished tied for third at 4-under 448 after posting a 5-under 279 in the third round.

Smith was joined in the top 10 by teammate Anton Albers, who tied for 10th place with a 3-under 210 after a final-round 70.

Magnus Lomholt (72) tied for 29th place at 4-over 217. Marcel Rauch (75) and Archie Smith (72) each finished in a tie for 35th place at 6-over 219.

Tournament host SMU won with a 26-under 826.

UCA competes in Tennessee tournament

The University of Central Arkansas finished in a tie for 13th place Tuesday at the Tennessee-Martin Grover Page Classic at the Jackson Country Club in Jackson, Miss.

The Bears shot a final-round 299 for an 899 total. Host Tennessee-Martin won the 16-team tournament at 852.

Sam Long led UCA, shooting a final-round 66 -- which was Tuesday's best individual round -- to earn a tie for 12th place at 214.

Spencer Jenkins (78) tied for 21st place with a 218. Blaine Calhoon (76) tied for 61st place at 227. Trey Depriest (80) had a 232 and tied for 76th place, while Ryan Bell (79) tied for 83rd place with a 236. Miles Smith played as an individual and shot a final-round 76 to finish at 238.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services