Super Quiz: Beans

Today at 1:50 a.m.

  1. These are sugar-glazed, bean-shaped candy.

  2. This bean is associated with the capital of Peru.

  3. This bean is so named because it is shaped like a human organ.

  4. You do this when you divulge confidential information.

  5. "The problems of three little people don't amount to a –––– ---- –––––."

  6. What bean is associated with Jamaica's Blue Mountains?

  7. This panelist of "To Tell the Truth" appeared on "The Tonight Show" more than 200 times.

  8. This idiom can mean "nonsensical" or "energetic."

  9. Term for a small, round hat that fits tightly to your head.

Answers:

  1. Jelly beans

  2. Lima bean

  3. Kidney bean

  4. Spill the beans

  5. "Hill of beans" (from "Casablanca")

  6. Coffee bean

  7. Orson Bean

  8. Full of beans

  9. Beanie

