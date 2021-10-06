Super Quiz: Beans

These are sugar-glazed, bean-shaped candy.

This bean is associated with the capital of Peru.

This bean is so named because it is shaped like a human organ.

You do this when you divulge confidential information.

"The problems of three little people don't amount to a –––– ---- –––––."

What bean is associated with Jamaica's Blue Mountains?

This panelist of "To Tell the Truth" appeared on "The Tonight Show" more than 200 times.

This idiom can mean "nonsensical" or "energetic."