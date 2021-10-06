Trade gap rises 4.2% in August to record $73.3B

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. trade deficit increased to a record $73.3 billion in August as a small gain in exports was swamped by a much larger increase in imports.

The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that the monthly trade deficit increased 4.2% in August, rising to an all-time high, surpassing the previous record of $73.2 billion set in June. The trade deficit represents the gap between what the country exports to the rest of the world and the imports it purchases from other countries.

In August, exports rose 0.5% to $$213.7 billion, reflecting revived overseas demand. But imports, even with all the supply chain problems at ports, were up an even stronger 1.4% to $287 billion.

The politically sensitive goods deficit with China surged 10.8% to $31.7 billion in August. This year's deficit with China through eight months totals $218.9 billion, up 13.7% from the same period a year ago.

The total deficit so far this year is $558.1 billion, 33.7% higher than last year when pandemic-related shutdowns curbed Americans' appetite for foreign goods.

Analysts said they expect the deficit surge will start to lessen now that other economies are beginning to revive and purchase more exports. However, some cautioned that the global supply chain problems could hurt both exports and imports in coming months.

"The shutdown of a significant chunk of the global auto industry last month suggests that the sharp falls in auto exports and imports in August has further to run," said Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics. The auto industry has been particularly hard-hit by the supply chain problems involving computer chips.

Katherine Tai, the Biden administration's top trade negotiator, announced Monday that the United States plans to launch new trade talks with China but will maintain the Trump-era tariffs as it pushes to get China to fulfill pledges it has made to buy more U.S. goods and services.

The Biden administration has spent months since coming into office reviewing the economic relationship with China, the world's second largest economy.

Comments by Tai and other officials provided one of the first looks at how the Biden administration plans to deal with a rising economic and security threat from China. They indicated that while Biden may have criticized the Trump administration's aggressive approach, his White House will continue trying to counter China's economic threats with trade barriers and other punitive measures.

That includes requiring China to uphold commitments it agreed to as part of the Phase 1 trade deal that it signed with the United States in January 2020, as well as pressing China on the issue of subsidies it offers to give its industries a competitive edge. So far, China is on pace to fall short of its 2021 purchasing commitments by more than 30%, after falling short by more than 40% last year, according to Chad P. Bown, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, who tracks the purchases.

China denies that it has failed to live up to the Phase 1 agreement, contending that the pandemic has created unique circumstances.

Tai said she would begin talking with her Chinese counterparts in the coming days about the country's failure to live up to its agreements.

Information for this article was contributed by Martin Crutsinger of The Associated Press and by Ana Swanson and Keith Bradsher of The New York Times.