Trump deleted from Forbes' rich list

Donald Trump, a businessman, entertainer and former U.S. president whose personal brand has always been closely intertwined with his wealth, was left off the Forbes 400 list of America's richest people for the first time in a quarter-century, the magazine reported Tuesday.

The business magazine estimates his net worth fell by about $600 million during the pandemic as big-city properties -- the core of his assets -- lost value, leaving him with $2.5 billion. The 400th entry on Forbes list, Arkansas-based investment banker Warren Stephens, logged a net worth of $2.9 billion by comparison.

The top five are Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ($177 billion), Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk ($151 billion), Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg ($134 billion), Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates ($134 billion) and Google co-founder Larry Page ($123 billion).