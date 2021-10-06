Two teens killed, four hurt, in Springdale crash

SPRINGDALE -- Two teenagers died and four others injured Tuesday morning when the car in which they were riding crashed into a tree, according to information on the Arkansas State Police website.

The crash occurred just before 10 a.m. on Vaughn Road east of Springdale, according to police.

Christopher Elkar, 19, of Springdale, and Oliver Jacob, 18, of Siloam Springs, both passengers in the car, were killed.

Matthew Gold, 21, of Tontitown, driving a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox, attempted to negotiate a left corner and lost control, according to the website. The car continued north into a ditch before crashing into a tree. Gold was injured in the crash, police said.

Steve Kosmes, 18, Gasber Laibwij, 20, and Absen Andres, 19, all of Springdale, also were injured in the crash, the report notes.