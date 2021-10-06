UNDER THE RADAR: Helena-West Helena’s Keyshawn Arnett

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Helena-West Helena’s Keyshawn Arnett.

Class: 2023

Position: Offensive lineman

Height: 5-10

Weight: 285 pounds

Weight room maxes: 265-pound bench press; 455-pound squat

Coach Russell Smith:

“He’s been starting for me since his 10th grade year. He anchored the center spot and has shown a lot of leadership on the team. Even though things are going like it is he still continues to try and lift the kids and team up and give them encouraging words. He makes a big impact on Friday nights, too, at the center spot.

“He’s a physical lineman. Very aggressive on run block and also not bad on pass blocking. He knows every position on the offensive line. He’s one of the most explosive players I have.”

Arnett and others coming back in 2022:

“I pretty much have my entire offensive line coming back next year. They’ve been starting since the 10th grade, so that should help us a lot next year. I think we should have a pretty squad.”