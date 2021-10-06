Volunteers wanted for Beaver Lake cleanup on Saturday

ROGERS -- The Beaver Lake Project Office of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is looking for volunteers for the annual Beaver Lake cleanup Saturday.

The cleanup will encompass the entire lake. Litter picked up around the lake can be dropped off at the containers at Dam Site park by the boat ramp, Prairie Creek in the day use parking lot by the boat ramp and Hickory Creek park by the north boat ramp.

Volunteers can stop by the Beaver Lake Project Office at 2260 N. Second St. in Rogers between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday to pick up trash bags.

There will be no after-cleanup cookout at Prairie Creek this year because of covid-19. More information is available at (479) 636-1210, ext. 1210.