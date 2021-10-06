Working on pesky penalties

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said the Razorbacks would have a renewed focus on reducing penalties this week after they accumulated 101 yards worth on 13 infractions in last week's 37-0 loss at No. 2 Georgia.

Through two days of practice in preparation for Saturday's SEC West showdown with No. 17 Ole Miss (3-1, 0-1 SEC), the Razorbacks (4-1, 1-1) have done just that.

"From an O-line standpoint. they were staying after practice and got beside the speakers and stuff and did a lot of [drills] emulating the crowd noise," quarterback KJ Jefferson said. "We'll be in a very hostile environment down there in Oxford, Miss., so that's the main thing as far as eliminating penalties up front."

The roaring crowd of nearly 93,000 at Sanford Stadium last Saturday impacted the Arkansas offense by helping force numerous false starts and an illegal snap and putting the unit behind the chains with consistency.

"Outside, on the perimeter, I know guys are staying after, working their hands inside, driving their feet, knowing when to let go so they don't get holding calls on the perimeter," Jefferson said.

Wideout Warren Thompson drew a holding call on a 31-yard run by Jefferson that reduced it to a 4-yard gain during the Razorbacks' best scoring opportunity late in the first quarter.

Defensively, Arkansas jumped in the neutral zone, drew holding calls and pass interference flags.

"Just staying disciplined," said cornerback Montaric Brown, who was flagged for an early pass interference call. "Watching the ball and just staying disciplined up front."

Arkansas ranks 124th in the country with 83.2 penalty yards per game and tied for 126th with 9.8 accepted penalty flags per game.

O-line update

Super senior Ty Clary got first-team work at right tackle in the "fastball" start early in the media viewing window Tuesday. Senior Dalton Wagner, whose left hand was wrapped, got in with the first unit at right tackle in a later drill. Wagner was excused from Monday's practice due to a personal matter.

Redshirt freshman Jalen St. John and sophomore Ty'Kieast Crawford, who moved from tackle to guard this week to add some beef to the position, were running with the second team during the fastball starts behind regular starters Brady Latham and Beaux Limmer. However St. John got some first-unit work at right guard for Limmer in a team period.

Roster update

Safety Simeon Blair and linebacker Marco Avant were in green no-contact jerseys for the second consecutive day Tuesday. Blair appeared slowed by a lower leg issue last Saturday at Georgia. Avant, who is rehabbing from a summer injury, is still not cleared for full pads but is getting his first extensive work at practice.

Tight end Hudson Henry, who had been in green Monday, was back in his white No. 82 jersey Tuesday.

Fastball starts

Trelon Smith had a solid run at left tackle to open the three-play team period for the first offense. On the second snap, KJ Jefferson ran an RPO and found tight end Blake Kern on the left edge for a decent gain. On the third snap, Jefferson had time in the pocket, didn't see an open receiver downfield and checked down to Smith on the right side.

For the second unit, Raheim Sanders had a gain over the right side to start the "fastball" period. Malik Hornsby completed a pass to Trey Knox on second down. Hornsby delivered a pass to Kendall Catalon on the right sideline on the third rep but Catalon had a drop.

Smith love

Every once in a while, Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith will like something he sees so much that most of the practice field can hear his reaction.

Another such incident took place on Tuesday after Smith watched the pass protection rep of junior tailback Trelon Smith.

"Ooh wee!" Smith shouted while spinning around. "Man I loved that!"

Blackjack analytics

Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin used a blackjack analogy to explain the reasoning behind his fourth down gambles in last week's 42-21 loss at Alabama.

Ole Miss converted its first pair of fourth-down plays, then got stopped at the Alabama 6 on fourth down on the same drive. Later in the first half, the Rebels didn't convert at their 47 and 27. The Crimson Tide turned each of those fourth down stops into a touchdown to take a 28-0 lead at the half.'

Ole Miss had been more successful on fourth downs against the Crimson Tide while losing a 63-48 shootout last season.

"The question got asked to me, 'Were you just doing that because it was Alabama?' No, that was all analytics and following it," Kiffin said. "I think in those games because I've been in those discussions, 'All right, what are we going to do, we're the heavy underdog? Let's just keep it close so it doesn't look as bad and punt the ball away.'

"Well, we don't play that way. I don't think if you're a heavy underdog that you win that way. We followed them and they didn't work. The year before they did, and in the press conference, everybody thought it was brilliant. That's what it is."

"It's like blackjack, you know?

"When there's $5 out there, everybody hits when they're supposed to on 16. Then they've got all this money out there, they're supposed to hit, they know it, but they don't because they get scared. That's kind of a comparison."

Pile driver

Georgia had multiple plays on which a running back was met by an Arkansas defender, then stayed on his feet to gain extra yardage last Saturday. Often times, the backs had help as the Bulldogs pushed their way for 273 rushing yards.

Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan put it this way: "The second half, they just ran at will. Their O-line, as soon as we'd stand up the running back, their O-line would come in and push. They would get an extra 3, 4, 5 yards every single play.

"We've got to do a better job tackling. It starts with me. It starts with everyone. We've got to do a better job of just running and hitting. That's our motive, right? Running and hitting. So we've just got to do a better job of that."

Georgia's rushing total was the most allowed by Arkansas this season, 121 more than the previous high of 152 rushing yards amassed by Georgia Southern.

Work ethic

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman turned a question about whether the team's older players or leaders had called players only meetings or said anything after the 37-0 loss at Georgia into a lesson in rebounding.

"I wouldn't know if they did, to be honest with you," Pittman said before opening the lesson. "I think we've all, in one realm or another, we've gotten the heck kicked out of us at some point in our life, whether it be at home, whether it be physically, whatever it is.

"The only way I know how to do it is you get up and you brush the dirt off, you brush whatever it is, and you go back to work."

Popcorn talk

Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin took some heat after finishing a pregame conversation with CBS sideline reporter Jamie Erhdahl last week at Alabama by saying, "Here we go, get your popcorn ready," and tossing his TV headset before the interview was done.

Kiffin said he didn't realize Erdahl had another question and contacted her later to apologize for being rude.

When Alabama jumped to a 28-0 halftime lead, the need for fans to have popcorn ready came into question.

"Sometimes you get caught up in emotions," Kiffin said Monday to explain the comment. "And I had just heard something in the locker room and someone saying that. I don't even know why it came out."

The Rebels had engaged in a shootout in a 63-48 loss to Alabama last year. Kiffin said he told offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby about the popcorn comment.

"I actually said to Lebby, 'I just said something really stupid. You better score a lot of points.' "

Kiffin said he told Lebby at halftime, "Looks like we didn't plug the microwave in, buddy."