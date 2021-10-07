4 people die on state roadways

Two teens died in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Vaughn Road in Springdale, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Oliver Jacob, 18, of Siloam Springs, and Christopher Elkar, 19, of Springdale, were passengers in a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox that was northbound on Vaughn Road at around 9:52 a.m., the report said. The driver, 21-year-old Matthew Gold of Tontitown, lost control while attempting to negotiate a left-hand corner, and the vehicle ran into a ditch and hit a tree head-on, according to the report.

Gold and three other passengers, Gasber Laibwij, 20, of Springdale; Absen Andres, 19, of Springdale; and an unnamed minor, were injured in the crash, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were fair and dry, according to the report. The Washington County Sheriff's Office investigated.

A Bradford man died in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday

morning at the intersection of Arkansas 384 and Jackson County Road 258, according to a state police report.

Steven T. Poole, 25, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Avalance eastbound on the state highway at around 7:28 a.m., following behind a 2011 Ford F-450, the report said. The Ford attempted to make a left-hand turn onto the county road, and Poole swerved left to avoid a collision, the report said. The Chevrolet left the roadway and overturned, ejecting Poole from the vehicle, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.

A 37-year-old Black Rock man died Monday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on Arkansas 90 in rural Randolph County, according to a state police report.

Bobby Lee McCormick was riding a 2005 Honda motorcycle westbound on the highway when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and ran off the road and into a ditch, the report said. McCormick was thrown from the motorcycle, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, the report said.