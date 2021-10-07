5 haunted houses in Central Arkansas to visit this Halloween

This story is a part of The Article, your guide to Arkansas news and culture, presented by the Democrat-Gazette. Sign up for The Article's weekly newsletter here or to see stories that have appeared in past newsletters, go here.

October is also known as spooky season, and area haunted houses are ready to provide the jumps and scares thrill-seekers desire. Here are five options to check out in Central Arkansas.

Haunted Hotel of Arkansas

3400 Brown St., Little Rock.

This haunted house prides itself on using live characters for its scares, rather than animatronics. The Haunted Hotel of Arkansas is open every Friday and Saturday of October, as well as several additional dates including Halloween.

https://www.facebook.com/hauntedhotelar/

The Reaper Haunted House

15312 MacArthur Drive, North Little Rock.

The Reaper Haunted House promises more than 30 scenes of “blood, gore and mayhem.” It is open every Friday and Saturday of the month as well as every night of the week leading up to and including Halloween.

http://www.arreaper.com/

Village of Screams

2616 S. Shackleford Road, Little Rock.

Visitors can experience up to three different haunted houses at this location: the Manor of the Dead, Curtain Of Chaos, and the Torture Chamber. The attraction is open every Friday and Saturday of this month plus several additional dates including Halloween.

https://villageofscreams.com/

Fear Factory 501

25120 Arkansas 107, Jacksonville.

Visitors to this haunted house can experience six different thrills including the Torture Chamber, the Vortex Tunnel and the Haunted Morgue. The attraction is open every Friday and Saturday this month plus several additional dates including Halloween.

http://fearfactory501.com/

Creepy Works

150 Arkansas 286 East, Conway.

Experience true “southern inhospitality” at Creepy Works. The haunted house is open every Friday and Saturday of the month as well as several additional days including Oct. 27-31.

http://creepyworks.com/