The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Oct. 6, 2021

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CR-21-55. Lonnie Allen Reed v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, First Division. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-20-699. Terry Wynne v. Liberty Trailer and Death and Permanent Total Disability Trust Fund, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Reversed and remanded. Abramson, Virden, Whiteaker, and Vaught, JJ., agree. Hixson, J., dissents.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-20-567. Paschal Heating and Air Conditioning Co., Inc. v. Scott Zotti, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; dismissed in part. Virden, J., agrees. Hixson, J., concurs without opinion.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-19-838. Evelyn Chism v. James R. Chism, from Conway County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; reversed and remanded in part. Murphy and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CV-20-545. Progressive Eldercare Services-Morrilton, Inc., d/b/a Brookridge Cove Rehabilitation and Care Center; Progressive Eldercare Services, Inc.; JEJ Investments, LLC; Ponthie Holdings, LLC; ProCare Therapy Services, LLC; Southern Administrative Services, LLC; Professional Nursing Solutions, LLC; CarePlus Staffing Services, LLC; Ross Ponthie; John Ponthie; and Bobbi Helton, in Her Capacity as Administrator of Brookridge Cove Rehabilitation and Care Center v. Nancy Taylor, as Special Administrator of the Estate of Virginia Rankin, and on Behalf of the Wrongful Death Beneficiaries of Virginia Rankin, from Conway County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-21-57. Eric Bragg v. State of Arkansas, from Mississippi County Circuit Court, Chickasawba District. Affirmed; remanded for correction of sentencing order. Abramson and Virden, JJ., agree.

CV-20-342. Michael Mattox and Pinnacle Partners, LLC v. Main Entrance, Inc.; Jeffrey Clay Smith; McGill Companies, LLC; and Alice Mattox, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Affirmed in part; dismissed in part. Abramson and Virden, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CR-20-129. Jonathan Daniel Welborn v. State of Arkansas, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Gladwin and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CR-20-712. Rodney Goshien v. State of Arkansas, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CV-20-533. David House v. Karmen House, from Ouachita County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Gruber and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CV-20-507. Sonya Y. Johnson v. Kortney D. Johnson, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventeenth Division. Reversed and remanded. Harrison, C.J., and Klappenbach, J., agree.

CV-20-518. Joseph Schwartz v. Michael Cole, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Doris Coulson, and on Behalf of the Wrongful Death Beneficiaries of Doris Coulson, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Ninth Division. Dismissed. Klappenbach, J., agrees. Harrison, C.J., concurs.