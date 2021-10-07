Bass crowned 2021 Gentry homecoming queen

GENTRY — Six Gentry seniors were vying for the title of 2021 homecoming queen on Friday, but the honor went to Cora Bass, who was crowned during special ceremonies prior to the beginning of the Gentry homecoming football game against Berryville on Friday night.

Other seniors contending for the honor included Berlin Beck, Lauren Gatlin, Maci Hubbard, Georgia Lashley and Ambry Smith.

The homecoming captains for 2021 were Isaiah Freeman and Garrison Jackson. They, with the help of Emma Anderson, last year’s homecoming queen, presented Bass with flowers, a crown and a royal robe.

Other escorts included Dillion Owens, Eduardo Galvin, Dominique Bouyer, Braedan Warren, Ethan Gifford, Jordan Trammell, Lucas Miller, Dalton Tuttle, Antonio Hernandez, Zachary Gunneman, Ethan Evans, William Pyburn, Adam Summers, Lucas Guinn, Bryson Walker, Jonathon Corter, Jonah Summers, Colton Whitely and Aiden Whitehead.

Kindergarten mascots were Eva Teresa Still, Eli Napier and Westyn Kase Arthur Nance.